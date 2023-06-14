The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson found herself "really torn" between bachelors while filming her season, according to JoJo Fletcher.

ADVERTISEMENT
JoJo, 32, claims to have the inside scoop on Charity's The Bachelorette season, which recently wrapped filming and will premiere Monday, June 26 at 9PM ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"From what I know, her top couple of guys, I think, she was really torn between," JoJo, who starred on The Bachelorette's twelfth season in 2016, told Us Weekly in a joint interview with her husband Jordan Rodgers.

JoJo and Jordan got to know Charity while the 26-year-old family and child therapist filmed The Bachelorette's twentieth season because the spouses had made a "mini cameo," presumably to host or judge a group date for Charity and her bachelors back in March.

"[It was our] first time meeting her. I think she's so wonderful," JoJo shared.

After Jordan interjected that Charity is "adorable," JoJo agreed and continued, "[She's] so cute, so beautiful, so smart. [And] the group of guys that we got to meet -- there's a few [where] I think she's going to have a little bit of a hard time. I'll tell you that."

Jordan said he noticed Charity had "a really good group of guys," adding, "I was vibing with them! When we were done filming, I was chatting with them and was like, 'I like these guys!'"

JoJo joked about how Jordan had "a bromance" with one of the suitors while they participated in one of Charity's dates.

"But yeah, I think that she has a really good group," JoJo said.

When JoJo noticed Charity was "torn" between men, she said at that point, "There was a lot left to go [of the season]."

"So I'm curious to see how that plays out," JoJo concluded.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

JoJo, however, didn't seem very torn when she filmed The Bachelorette's twelfth season and selected Jordan over her runner-up Robby Hayes during the show's finale.

The show ended with JoJo and Jordan getting engaged, and they just got married in May 2022.

"I got to sit there and watch 25 other guys date and try to make some moves on my future wife. I knew [JoJo] was my future wife. She, maybe, didn't know at the time yet, but we got there," Jordan told Us.

The sports analyst elaborated of his time on the show, "I had to go, 'You know what? I believe in the connection we have and I'm [not going to] let the outside noise affect me. Because if I do, it's going to change who I am. It's going to change how I react. It's going to change my time that I spend with her.'"

Charity's official cast of 25 bachelors was announced in late May, and Charity admitted in a promo for the show that she had her "work cut out" for her.

Charity will be starring on The Bachelorette after finishing Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season in fourth place. (Click here to read The Bachelorette 20 spoilers that have leaked out so far).

Prior to leading her own The Bachelorette season, JoJo finished as the runner-up on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016.

JoJo and Jordan will be returning to reality TV and hosting The Big D, a reality dating series that is set to premiere Wednesday, June 14 at 10PM ET/PT on USA Network.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 20
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 20 NEWS