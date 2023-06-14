"From what I know, her top couple of guys, I think, she was really torn between," JoJo, who starred on The Bachelorette's twelfth season in 2016, toldUs Weekly in a joint interview with her husband Jordan Rodgers.
JoJo and Jordan got to know Charity while the 26-year-old family and child therapist filmed The Bachelorette's twentieth season because the spouses had made a "mini cameo," presumably to host or judge a group date for Charity and her bachelors back in March.
"[It was our] first time meeting her. I think she's so wonderful," JoJo shared.
After Jordan interjected that Charity is "adorable," JoJo agreed and continued, "[She's] so cute, so beautiful, so smart. [And] the group of guys that we got to meet -- there's a few [where] I think she's going to have a little bit of a hard time. I'll tell you that."
Jordan said he noticed Charity had "a really good group of guys," adding, "I was vibing with them! When we were done filming, I was chatting with them and was like, 'I like these guys!'"
JoJo joked about how Jordan had "a bromance" with one of the suitors while they participated in one of Charity's dates.
"But yeah, I think that she has a really good group," JoJo said.
When JoJo noticed Charity was "torn" between men, she said at that point, "There was a lot left to go [of the season]."
"So I'm curious to see how that plays out," JoJo concluded.
JoJo, however, didn't seem very torn when she filmed The Bachelorette's twelfth season and selected Jordan over her runner-up Robby Hayes during the show's finale.
The show ended with JoJo and Jordan getting engaged, and they just got married in May 2022.
"I got to sit there and watch 25 other guys date and try to make some moves on my future wife. I knew [JoJo] was my future wife. She, maybe, didn't know at the time yet, but we got there," Jordan told Us.
The sports analyst elaborated of his time on the show, "I had to go, 'You know what? I believe in the connection we have and I'm [not going to] let the outside noise affect me. Because if I do, it's going to change who I am. It's going to change how I react. It's going to change my time that I spend with her.'"
Charity's official cast of 25 bachelors was announced in late May, and Charity admitted in a promo for the show that she had her "work cut out" for her.