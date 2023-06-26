Kaitlyn acknowledged how the Fantasy Suites are such a weird situation for anyone to be in, and Charity interjected, "You don't understand. I'll give a tease: I was losing my damn mind!"
Charity, however, confirmed that she did not pull a Zach Shallcross in which he had told his Final 3 bachelorettes on The Bachelor's 27th season that he wasn't going to have sex with anybody -- only to then sleep with Gabi Elnicki, which upset his eventual winner, Kaity Biggar.
"The group of guys that we got to meet [while making our The Bachelorette cameo] -- there's a few [where] I think she's going to have a little bit of a hard time. I'll tell you that," Jordan said.
The sports analyst added, "I was vibing with them! When we were done filming, I was chatting with them and was like, 'I like these guys!'"
The Bachelorette's twentieth season is right around the corner and will premiere Monday, June 26 on ABC.
The Bachelorette episodes will air each week in the series' new slightly-later time period at 9PM ET/PT on Monday nights.
Charity, a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University, found fame when she competed for Zach's heart on The Bachelor earlier this year.
Charity brought Zach to her hometown in Georgia to meet her family, but then he blindsided and eliminated her in fourth place.
Charity was officially announced as the new The Bachelorette star on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special that aired in March, and her cast of 25 bachelors was announced in late May.
Charity admitted in a promo for the show that she definitely had her "work cut out" for her with all of these men.
And Charity said on The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 11 that she's looking for a confident, funny and authentic man with a great smile and some swag. She hoped to find a man who wasn't going to play games with her.
In terms of what she brings to the table as the Bachelorette, Charity told Kaitlyn that she's an active listener and a good communicator. Charity also prides herself on wearing her emotions on her sleeve and being candid and truthful with the men she dates.