The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson has teased that her Fantasy Week was a very "rocky" time -- to say the least -- during her journey to find love.

ADVERTISEMENT
When asked to tease her Fantasy Suites, Charity blurted out that they were "rocky" during the June 20 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"Rocky," Charity repeated. "Rocky."

"Oh! Not smooth sailing?" asked Kaitlyn Bristowe, who starred on The Bachelorette's eleventh season and co-hosted Katie Thurston and Michelle Young's back-to-back The Bachelorette seasons.

"No," Charity replied. "No, no."

Kaitlyn acknowledged how the Fantasy Suites are such a weird situation for anyone to be in, and Charity interjected, "You don't understand. I'll give a tease: I was losing my damn mind!"

Charity, however, confirmed that she did not pull a Zach Shallcross in which he had told his Final 3 bachelorettes on The Bachelor's 27th season that he wasn't going to have sex with anybody -- only to then sleep with Gabi Elnicki, which upset his eventual winner, Kaity Biggar.

Charity also described her The Bachelorette finale as "emotional," hinting that there was quite a bit of sadness on her last day of filming.

According to Season 12 The Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher, Charity was "really torn" between her bachelors towards the end of filming.

"From what I know, her top couple of guys, I think, she was really torn between," JoJo recently told Us Weekly, claiming to have the inside scoop on Charity's season.

And JoJo's husband Jordan Rodgers said Charity probably had a tough decision to make because she had "a really good group of guys" competing for her heart.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) 

"The group of guys that we got to meet [while making our The Bachelorette cameo] -- there's a few [where] I think she's going to have a little bit of a hard time. I'll tell you that," Jordan said.

The sports analyst added, "I was vibing with them! When we were done filming, I was chatting with them and was like, 'I like these guys!'"

The Bachelorette's twentieth season is right around the corner and will premiere Monday, June 26 on ABC.

The Bachelorette episodes will air each week in the series' new slightly-later time period at 9PM ET/PT on Monday nights.

Charity, a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University, found fame when she competed for Zach's heart on The Bachelor earlier this year.

Charity brought Zach to her hometown in Georgia to meet her family, but then he blindsided and eliminated her in fourth place.

Charity was officially announced as the new The Bachelorette star on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special that aired in March, and her cast of 25 bachelors was announced in late May.

Charity admitted in a promo for the show that she definitely had her "work cut out" for her with all of these men.

ADVERTISEMENT
And Charity said on The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 11 that she's looking for a confident, funny and authentic man with a great smile and some swag. She hoped to find a man who wasn't going to play games with her.

In terms of what she brings to the table as the Bachelorette, Charity told Kaitlyn that she's an active listener and a good communicator. Charity also prides herself on wearing her emotions on her sleeve and being candid and truthful with the men she dates.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Click here to read spoilers for Charity's The Bachelorette season and find out which guys made it to the end.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 20
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 20 NEWS