The Bachelorette episodes will air each week in the series' new slightly-later time period at 9PM ET/PT on Monday nights.
Charity, a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University, found fame when she competed for Zach Shallcross' heart on The Bachelor's 27th season earlier this year.
Charity was officially announced as the new The Bachelorette star on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special that aired in March, and her cast of 25 bachelors was announced in late May.
Charity admitted in a promo for the show that she definitely had her "work cut out" for her with all of these men.
And Charity said on The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 11 that she's looking for a confident, funny and authentic man with a great smile and some swag. She hoped to find a man who wasn't going to play games with her.