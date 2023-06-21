The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson has teased her Season 20 finale as "emotional" and hinted at an unpredictable and shocking ending.

When Kaitlyn Bristowe asked Charity for one word to describe her The Bachelorette finale, Charity laughed and said under her breath, "You're taking me back," during the June 20 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.

"One word to describe the finale? I mean, 'emotional.' That's it, yeah," Charity shared.

Kaitlyn -- who starred on The Bachelorette's eleventh season and also co-hosted Michelle Young and Katie Thurston's back-to-back seasons -- pointed out how a finale in this franchise can have such happy or sad emotions.

Charity interjected Kaitlyn's train of thought and said, "You don't understand. You don't understand."

Kaitlyn therefore lamented, "Oh no."

"Yeah," Charity replied, suggesting that her finale will be particularly sad.

"Oh no," Kaitlyn repeated.

"Yeah," Charity said, sounding deflated and a bit upset.

Charity then warned The Bachelorette viewers, "Put your seatbelts on!"

According to Season 12 The Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher, Charity was "really torn" between her bachelors towards the end of filming.

"From what I know, her top couple of guys, I think, she was really torn between," JoJo recently told Us Weekly, claiming to have the inside scoop on Charity's season.

And JoJo's husband Jordan Rodgers said Charity probably had a tough decision to make because she had "a really good group of guys" competing for her heart.

"The group of guys that we got to meet [while making our The Bachelorette cameo] -- there's a few [where] I think she's going to have a little bit of a hard time. I'll tell you that," Jordan said.

The sports analyst added, "I was vibing with them! When we were done filming, I was chatting with them and was like, 'I like these guys!'"

The Bachelorette's twentieth season is set to premiere Monday, June 26 on ABC.

The Bachelorette episodes will air each week in the series' new slightly-later time period at 9PM ET/PT on Monday nights.

Charity, a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University, found fame when she competed for Zach Shallcross' heart on The Bachelor's 27th season earlier this year.

Charity brought Zach to her hometown in Georgia to meet her family, but then he blindsided and eliminated her in fourth place.

Charity was officially announced as the new The Bachelorette star on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special that aired in March, and her cast of 25 bachelors was announced in late May.

Charity admitted in a promo for the show that she definitely had her "work cut out" for her with all of these men.

And Charity said on The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 11 that she's looking for a confident, funny and authentic man with a great smile and some swag. She hoped to find a man who wasn't going to play games with her.

