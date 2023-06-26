"I'm showcasing an incredible journey of finding love to the world, and so that comes with a lot of different feelings," Charity told Hello! in an interview published on Monday.
"You can have an idea of what to expect, but truly there's no way to prepare, and that was a little tricky for me, trying to figure out how to best approach all of these relationships because they all require different things."
JoJo and her husband Jordan Rodgers got to know Charity while the 26-year-old family and child therapist filmed The Bachelorette's upcoming season because the spouses had made a cameo, presumably to host or judge a group date for Charity and her bachelors, back in March.
Charity recalled of her journey to find true love, "It made me have to open up myself a lot more and reveal a different side of my personality that hadn't been seen before, that I hadn't really had the opportunity to share."
Charity was able to hand out roses after finishing Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season in fourth place. Zach eliminated Charity following her hometown date.
Charity never seemed to conceal her emotions or play it cool for the cameras, and she apparently has no regrets about that.
"I've received positivity, but also a lot of negativity, in regards to how vulnerable I can be, or how hard I outwardly wear my emotions, but I hope people begin to understand that there's so much beauty in being expressive, open and honest about how we're feeling," Charity said.
"Michelle is someone that I spent time talking with prior to filming and she really gave me a lot of encouragement about how to navigate this, reminding me that there's no right way to go about this and to always show up as myself," Charity revealed.
"But I think she also wanted to reassure me that there will be support from her as I watch this back because life is going to change."
And Charity confirmed that Taylor had "reached out" to her with words of wisdom as well.
"[Taylor] has really offered her support," Charity said of Big Brother's first-ever Black female winner.
"It's been so nice having these Black women in these spaces to lean on to and also be able to reference back to, if I should come upon anything that may seem overwhelming."
Charity's official cast of 25 bachelors was announced in late May, and Charity admitted in a promo for the show that she had her "work cut out" for her.
"My hope for my season is other women of color hearing and connecting with me and my story," Charity said.
"I want people to understand that no matter how you're feeling -- even if you feel safe -- to never shy away from that."