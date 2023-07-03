Charity Lawson has revealed if her gut and intuition led her astray while filming The Bachelorette's twentieth season.

"I will say that [my gut and intuition] were spot on this season, like, spot on!" Charity revealed during a recent appearance on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.

"This season has truly taught me a lot more about trusting my intuition, because it wasn't wrong."

Charity, for example, recalled how one situation was "dragged out for far too long" and she had a feeling -- the correct one -- that she needed to nip it in the bud.

The 27-year-old child and family therapist explained that, thanks in part to her educational background, she was a good communicator and active listener on the show, which helped her pick up on red flags.

"[I would know] when people's conversations and the words they were saying could be, like, a little bit manipulative," Charity said.

"Hearing it, it's like, 'It sounds good.' But it's like, 'Wait a second.' I'm able to add it up."

Charity said she had a lot to process with the different men.

"I had this rule in my head of, like, three strikes," Charity shared.

"I always give people three opportunities. I always do that, but then on the third, that's obviously when you see a little bit more of the sassy side of me come out. It's like, 'Okay, we've got to get down to the nitty-gritty and handle business.'"

Charity insisted she was totally real and authentic during the process, knowing there isn't one right way to do everything.

"I know who I am, and I have to stay true to that," Charity said.

"So in every single moment, I was showing up just as Charity, whether that's, 'I want to cry in this moment,' or something else. I could care less if there's a camera in my face. If I've got to cry, you will get tears!"

Charity also called herself "an empath," and added, "I was just trying to be a good human at the end of the day, caring about the people around me. It doesn't take a lot to be nice to people. Just be nice!"

On The Bachelorette's Season 20 premiere, Charity gushed about feeling chemistry with multiple men.

Charity gave her First Impression Rose to Brayden Bowers, despite having received a warning from her brother Nehemiah that the bachelor had been boastful about his first kiss with Charity.

Charity also felt a spark with Joseph "Joey" Graziadei, who gave her "butterflies," and Xavier Bonner, whose kiss felt "too good to be true."

Charity also found herself smitten with the "smart and clever" Aaron Bryant, who had played the keyboard for Charity and spoke to her about fate bringing them together.

"Aaron B., he is a charmer. He is here for me, and that makes me feel really good. It's honestly a feeling I haven't felt in a minute," Charity said on the show.

Charity narrowed down her pool of bachelors from 25 guys to 19 men by the end of the first Rose Ceremony.

Charity eliminated Ahmad "Khalid" Hassan, Christopher "Chris" Spell, Joe Menzia, Nicholas "Nic" Barber, Peter Cappio, and Taylor Pegg.

"I feel confident that my husband is inside of that room," Charity teased after meeting her Season 20 suitors.

