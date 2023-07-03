Charity, for example, recalled how one situation was "dragged out for far too long" and she had a feeling -- the correct one -- that she needed to nip it in the bud.
The 27-year-old child and family therapist explained that, thanks in part to her educational background, she was a good communicator and active listener on the show, which helped her pick up on red flags.
"[I would know] when people's conversations and the words they were saying could be, like, a little bit manipulative," Charity said.
"Hearing it, it's like, 'It sounds good.' But it's like, 'Wait a second.' I'm able to add it up."
Charity said she had a lot to process with the different men.
"I had this rule in my head of, like, three strikes," Charity shared.
"I always give people three opportunities. I always do that, but then on the third, that's obviously when you see a little bit more of the sassy side of me come out. It's like, 'Okay, we've got to get down to the nitty-gritty and handle business.'"
Charity insisted she was totally real and authentic during the process, knowing there isn't one right way to do everything.
"I know who I am, and I have to stay true to that," Charity said.
"So in every single moment, I was showing up just as Charity, whether that's, 'I want to cry in this moment,' or something else. I could care less if there's a camera in my face. If I've got to cry, you will get tears!"
Charity also called herself "an empath," and added, "I was just trying to be a good human at the end of the day, caring about the people around me. It doesn't take a lot to be nice to people. Just be nice!"
On The Bachelorette's Season 20 premiere, Charity gushed about feeling chemistry with multiple men.
Charity gave her First Impression Rose to Brayden Bowers, despite having received a warning from her brother Nehemiah that the bachelor had been boastful about his first kiss with Charity.