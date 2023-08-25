After Charity eliminated Xavier Bonner during her round of Fantasy Suites, Aaron B. suddenly showed up ahead of the penultimate Rose Ceremony in Fiji to talk to Charity and seek closure as to why their strong relationship had ended.
Aaron -- whom Charity had dumped in fourth place after hometown dates -- felt he had more to give Charity, and she, in turn, had been "falling in love" with him and still wasn't sure if sending him home was the right decision.
Charity, who didn't want to come to regret any of her decisions on The Bachelorette, therefore decided to bring Aaron B. back and spend more time with him. But at the Rose Ceremony, she eliminated him once again.
When asked if Aaron B. ever really stood a chance, Charity said on the August 22 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, "I'll be honest."
Charity didn't want to think to herself, "What if we did have one more conversation, or [even just] 20 minutes more?"
Charity elaborated, "So I wanted to give him that [time]. But then obviously after we had our little date, I just felt, like, 'Alright, I did make the right decision [in letting him go the first time].' I did get that confirmation that, no, he is not my person."
The Bachelorette star added, "Aaron wasn't going to get to the point I was at with Dotun and Joey."
But Aaron B.'s shocking The Bachelorette return was definitely an entertaining twist in Charity's season.
Fans also got a kick out of Joey's wide-eyed and startled reaction to when Aaron B. entered the penultimate Rose Ceremony instead of Xavier, whom Joey and Dotun had been expecting to see.
Dotun, however, admitted on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that he was totally "unbothered" by Aaron B.'s presence at that Rose Ceremony. In fact, he didn't really flinch.
"Aaron comes, I look to my left, and I just said, 'It's good to see you, buddy. I don't know what happened, but I wish you the best,'" Dotun recalled with a laugh. "And I think Joey did a double take."
ADVERTISEMENT
Aaron B. made it known that he truly cared for Charity and that she was worth fighting for by flying all the way to Fiji, just hoping for a second chance or some type of reassurance what they had was real.
"When you said you weren't sure if you were making the right decision, that's what got me stuck and in shock... I want to see where your head is at and if you've been thinking about it as well," Aaron B. told Charity on the show.
Charity confirmed her mind had been in the same place, and so she told the suitor, "To be very honest, yeah, I have been thinking about it every single day -- our relationship and obviously what it meant, and to make sense of saying goodbye... I don't know if I made the right choice and that hurts me."
Charity assured Aaron B. that their relationship was so good and powerful.
Charity acknowledged on the show it's impossible to shut off how you feel about a person, whether two days or a week go by.
Since Aaron B. was the first man on The Bachelorette whom Charity had envisioned as her husband, Charity invited him to stay in Fiji, go to dinner with her, and chat in her hotel room later on.
"With Dotun, it boils down to a feeling you can't really place and you can't really pinpoint; you just have it and it's there, and when it comes together, you feel alive," Charity gushed on the finale of her season.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I love Dotun, and I see, so clearly, a future with him -- a future that is going to bring me the most happiness."
Charity and Dotun said on The Bachelorette's live Season 20 finale that they are in no rush to wed; however, they can imagine planning a wedding fairly soon -- and maybe even getting married in Nigeria, according to Good Morning America.
But first, Charity will be competing on Dancing with the Stars' 32nd season this fall.
ABC is also premieringBachelor in Paradise's ninth season as well as The Golden Bachelor starring Gerry Turner on Thursday, September 28 beginning at 8PM ET/PT.