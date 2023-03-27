"I feel like, for me, I definitely am looking for someone who is a compassionate person -- so someone who is extremely kind and treats others well," Charity shared on Good Morning America shortly after ABC formally announced her as the new The Bachelorette star.
"I think that's something I value and I have in myself, so I also want that in my partner."
The 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, GA, continued, "But also, I love to laugh and have a good time. So a sense of humor, I think that's huge. So anyone who can come out with a good joke or two is a winner."
The Bachelorette began filming last week, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, and is set to premiere Monday, June 26 at 9PM ET/PT on ABC.
Charity called starring as the Bachelorette for its 2023 season "an indescribable feeling." She will be the third Black Bachelorette to ever lead the franchise after Season 13's Rachel Lindsay and Season 18's Michelle Young.
"I am so honored, so excited. I still feel like I'm dreaming and I'm still processing what those feelings are like," Charity shared of her casting. "But I'm definitely so excited about what's to come."
Carbone tweeted last week that Charity taped her first group date on March 23.
Charity admitted filming The Bachelorette right after her stint on The Bachelor "will be challenging" for her -- but she's apparently up to the task.
"I think for me, I am very open with my emotions, and I wear my heart on my sleeve. So I feel like, if anything, it's going to be easier," Charity explained.
"But it does come with its challenges, and I don't know what that will be like, but I plan on staying just as open."
Charity said she pitched to The Bachelorette producers that she'd love to travel to Greece, although she doesn't "have much say" in the production side of things.
"I'm open to anything, I think, with the right person. I think any date would be fun," Charity said. "Things I'm not open to would be [sitting] in a cage and swimming with sharks. That is a 'no,' not happening. But anything else, I am ready for!"
Charity was officially announced as The Bachelorette's Season 20 star during The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special, which aired earlier this month.
"I can't wait to show little girls that look like me being in a position like this. It's awesome. I know I'm going to make a lot of people proud. I'm the next Bachelorette!" Charity said at The Women Tell All taping in late February.
"She knows what she wants. She is so confident, she's so sweet and, you know, she has a great heart," Zach recently told Us Weekly of Charity.
"She's someone from the very beginning that -- I don't know what exactly it was -- but [she] was just trustworthy. She was someone that I asked to, like, get her take on things and while there was some drama in the house early, she was always someone that I believed in [and] I trusted it too."
"She's a very trustworthy person," he added, "and I think she [will] absolutely kill it as Bachelorette."