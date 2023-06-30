On The Bachelorette's Season 20 premiere that aired Monday night on ABC, Charity gave her First Impression Rose to Brayden Bowers because she liked how excited he seemed about their early connection. She also told Us Weekly that she and Brayden had the best kiss of Night 1.
In addition to kissing John Buresh, Charity also said she experienced "a feeling" with Aaron Bryant -- whom she called a "charmer" -- that she hadn't "felt in a minute."
Charity shared that, thanks to her educational background and profession as a therapist, she prided herself on being an active listener throughout The Bachelorette process, which enabled her to pick up on red flags.
Charity recalled, for example, how she was aware if men were trying to be "a little bit manipulative" in conversation.
"I was like, 'Oh it sounds good, but wait a second.' [I could] add it up," Charity said.
The Bachelorette star revealed that she allowed each bachelor "three strikes" before sending a guy home.
"I always give people three opportunities," Charity teased.
"I always do that, but on the third [strike], that's when you see a little bit more of the sassy side of me come out and we've got to get down to the nitty-gritty and handle business."
Given communication is so important to Charity, Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe asked the Bachelorette, "Was there anyone on this season where you were like, 'This guy sucks at communicating, but I feel something?' And then you give them a second chance?"
"Yes! Are you kidding?!" Charity replied with a laugh.
Charity suggested she had made a mistake or two that she came to regret during her season.
"Is it like, 'Looking back, I should've sent them home a long time ago?'" Kaitlyn asked.
"Oh my god, I want to, like, hop out of this chair -- because the answer is, 'Yes,'" Charity responded with a laugh, confirming that she wishes she could take back some of her Rose-Ceremony decisions.
Charity admitted The Bachelorette was a "high-energy, intense and emotional setting," which was sometimes the "driving force" behind her believing that she had great chemistry with somebody.
"I was like, 'Oh god, we kiss great.' But that doesn't matter. You're acting up and you're acting crazy, so let's figure it out!" Charity shared.
"I'm here trying to understand these people, and it's like, 'You've already shown me really everything that I need to see, and maybe the timing is just not right. You're not my person.'"