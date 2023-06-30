The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson has revealed the hard lesson she learned while filming Season 20 and whether she has any regrets about her time on the show.

ADVERTISEMENT
"For me, I had to learn that chemistry is not everything. It's not," Charity said during a recent appearance on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

On The Bachelorette's Season 20 premiere that aired Monday night on ABC, Charity gave her First Impression Rose to Brayden Bowers because she liked how excited he seemed about their early connection. She also told Us Weekly that she and Brayden had the best kiss of Night 1.

But Charity also felt instant chemistry with Joseph "Joey" Graziadei, who gave her "butterflies," and Xavier Bonner, whose kiss she said felt "too good to be true."

In addition to kissing John Buresh, Charity also said she experienced "a feeling" with Aaron Bryant -- whom she called a "charmer" -- that she hadn't "felt in a minute."

Charity shared that, thanks to her educational background and profession as a therapist, she prided herself on being an active listener throughout The Bachelorette process, which enabled her to pick up on red flags.

Charity recalled, for example, how she was aware if men were trying to be "a little bit manipulative" in conversation.

"I was like, 'Oh it sounds good, but wait a second.' [I could] add it up," Charity said.

The Bachelorette star revealed that she allowed each bachelor "three strikes" before sending a guy home.

"I always give people three opportunities," Charity teased.

"I always do that, but on the third [strike], that's when you see a little bit more of the sassy side of me come out and we've got to get down to the nitty-gritty and handle business."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Given communication is so important to Charity, Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe asked the Bachelorette, "Was there anyone on this season where you were like, 'This guy sucks at communicating, but I feel something?' And then you give them a second chance?"

"Yes! Are you kidding?!" Charity replied with a laugh.

Charity suggested she had made a mistake or two that she came to regret during her season.

"Is it like, 'Looking back, I should've sent them home a long time ago?'" Kaitlyn asked.

"Oh my god, I want to, like, hop out of this chair -- because the answer is, 'Yes,'" Charity responded with a laugh, confirming that she wishes she could take back some of her Rose-Ceremony decisions.

Charity admitted The Bachelorette was a "high-energy, intense and emotional setting," which was sometimes the "driving force" behind her believing that she had great chemistry with somebody.

"I was like, 'Oh god, we kiss great.' But that doesn't matter. You're acting up and you're acting crazy, so let's figure it out!" Charity shared.

"I'm here trying to understand these people, and it's like, 'You've already shown me really everything that I need to see, and maybe the timing is just not right. You're not my person.'"

ADVERTISEMENT
Charity recently teased that her Fantasy Suites were "rocky" and she would describe her finale as "emotional." She apparently fell in love with more than one man and was "really torn" between her top bachelors.

Charity narrowed down her pool of bachelors from 25 guys to 19 men by the end of the first Rose Ceremony on The Bachelorette premiere.

Charity eliminated Ahmad "Khalid" Hassan, Christopher "Chris" Spell, Joe Menzia, Nicholas "Nic" Barber, Peter Cappio, and Taylor Pegg.

"I feel confident that my husband is inside of that room," Charity teased after meeting her Season 20 suitors.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Click here to read The Bachelorette spoilers for Charity's season, including which bachelors made it all the way to the end.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 20
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 20 NEWS