Charity repeatedly cried about how she felt "torn" and "conflicted" between her two loves on the August 21 broadcast, and at one point, it seemed as though Charity was hoping her family would just make the decision for her.
"I left [Dotun's] last-chance date and I definitely got that [clarity]. That was definitely when I made that executive decision of like, 'This is it,'" Charity shared on Us Weekly's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast.
"And as we know, I did have a very solid connection with Joey. So leading up to those moments, a lot of things were at play. Different things were moving and shifting every single day."
Charity sent Aaron home after his hometown date and eliminated Xavier during their Fantasy Suite, but Aaron flew to Fiji to seek closure and hopefully another shot with Charity.
A part of Charity regretted letting Aaron go so soon, and she had unresolved feelings for him. She therefore allowed Aaron to rejoin the competition, only to deny him a rose at the Final 3 Rose Ceremony.
Charity explained to Us that she just wanted to see if there was something she was "missing" from Aaron during their time together.
"I'm glad that I did kind of give him that opportunity -- give ourselves that opportunity -- and it just was, like, a confirming thing that initially I did just make the right choice at that point," Charity said.
"[I knew] I had very two solid connections [with Dotun and Joey]."
While Charity's heart was pulling her in different directions on The Bachelorette, she acknowledged that her first one-on-one date with Dotun was "life changing."
She shared, "We really connected very strongly then, and that connection never, at any point, died down or shifted. It just continued to grow."
The family and child therapist gushed of her winner, "Looking back on that... there were just little signs I felt along the way that kind of just gave me these little hints, like, 'Okay, this might be too crazy of a thing. But sometimes a good thing is just a good thing.'"
Charity called her journey with Dotun "beautiful" but reiterated, "I made that solid, clear decision at his last-chance date."
And Dotun gushed that he's "more in love" with Charity than ever.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dotun and The Bachelorette star's speeches at the Final Rose Ceremony have been compared to wedding vows. They expressed how much they valued, respected and admired each other, and they were both deeply in love.
"With Dotun, it boils down to a feeling you can't really place and you can't really pinpoint; you just have it and it's there, and when it comes together, you feel alive," Charity gushed on the finale of her season.
"I love Dotun, and I see, so clearly, a future with him -- a future that is going to bring me the most happiness."
Charity and Dotun said on The Bachelorette's live Season 20 finale that they are in no rush to wed; however, they can imagine planning a wedding fairly soon -- and maybe even getting married in Nigeria, according to Good Morning America.
The Bachelorette couple have said in the media they're just looking forward to being engaged, going on dates in public, and growing in love.
To help them on that journey, ABC gifted Charity and Dotun a romantic trip to Greece. Charity will also be staying in California -- where Dotun lives -- for a while as she competes on Dancing with the Stars' upcoming 32nd season.
"Obviously you see me and Dotun's love story from start to finish, and there was never a doubt that I knew this man was also going to choose me... I felt so reassured in that sense," Charity recently said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Before Joey's season of The Bachelor returns, ABC is premiering Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season as well as The Golden Bachelor starring Gerry Turner on Thursday, September 28 beginning at 8PM ET/PT.