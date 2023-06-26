The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson has admitted she fell in love with more than one man on her journey to find The One on Season 20.

"You see me obviously vocalize being in love with two people," Charity, 27, recently told Extra of The Bachelorette's new season premiering Monday night at 9PM ET/PT on ABC.

"It's a lot, so I never obviously imagined that I would be in the position for that to happen, but it happens."

Charity acknowledged she had connected with "multiple people" and also realized "you can have chemistry with a lot of people."

She noted, "But also, that chemistry can flourish to something that's really profound."

"Being in a place where I'm having very strong feelings from multiple people is so, so scary, so weird," confessed the child and family therapist from Georgia.

Now that the show has finished filming and Charity may be engaged, she confirmed to Us Weekly in a separate interview how she still thinks it's possible to be in love with more than one person.

"I advise everyone -- if you don't believe it, test it out for yourself. I don't know when you'd have the opportunity to be the Bachelorette or Bachelor, but try it in the real world [and] you'll find out," Charity told the magazine with a laugh.

"It definitely is possible considering circumstances and how much time we have to really just, like, truly focus on these connections, it is definitely possible [and] something I actually did not think was gonna ever happen."

Charity is going to be introduced to 25 handsome bachelors when the show premieres.

While Charity had asked producers for tall men during the casting process, she insisted that she "doesn't necessarily have a type" when it comes to dating.

"I'm open to dating anyone and any type. So I think they took that obviously quite literally, and I'm so grateful for that," Charity explained.

"But also, I did make the conscious effort to emphasize too, like, 'I definitely want a diverse cast.' We have seen in the past that it's kind of just the standard type of men -- or girls as well. But I definitely wanted to add that diversity piece and also the inclusivity piece of it all."

Charity noted, "So, yeah, you'll see that with a lot of the guys, and they're all great."

Charity told Us that she is both "excited and nervous" to watch her journey unfold on TV with the rest of the world.

"Now with filming wrapped and everything all said and done, it is a little anxiety-inducing knowing that, 'Okay, my whole story is about to be unfolded and told to the entire world to see.' But, I, overall, am truly excited, and I know it's going to be a great season, so hopefully viewers will love it too," Charity said.

Charity previously teased that she was vulnerable, communicative and an active listener throughout the process, and she concluded in her interview with Us that fans will also see her "sassy" side.

At one point this season, Charity even threatens to clip a rose right off a man's chest.

Charity teased her The Bachelorette season as "emotional" and "rocky" on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast, and she admitted that her emotions took over during a stressful time of filming.

Charity was revealed as The Bachelorette star for Season 20 on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special for Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season back in March.

Charity had her heart broken by Zach in fourth place after she took him home to meet her family.

