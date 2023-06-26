She noted, "But also, that chemistry can flourish to something that's really profound."
"Being in a place where I'm having very strong feelings from multiple people is so, so scary, so weird," confessed the child and family therapist from Georgia.
Now that the show has finished filming and Charity may be engaged, she confirmed toUs Weekly in a separate interview how she still thinks it's possible to be in love with more than one person.
"I advise everyone -- if you don't believe it, test it out for yourself. I don't know when you'd have the opportunity to be the Bachelorette or Bachelor, but try it in the real world [and] you'll find out," Charity told the magazine with a laugh.
"It definitely is possible considering circumstances and how much time we have to really just, like, truly focus on these connections, it is definitely possible [and] something I actually did not think was gonna ever happen."
"But also, I did make the conscious effort to emphasize too, like, 'I definitely want a diverse cast.' We have seen in the past that it's kind of just the standard type of men -- or girls as well. But I definitely wanted to add that diversity piece and also the inclusivity piece of it all."
Charity noted, "So, yeah, you'll see that with a lot of the guys, and they're all great."
Charity told Us that she is both "excited and nervous" to watch her journey unfold on TV with the rest of the world.
"Now with filming wrapped and everything all said and done, it is a little anxiety-inducing knowing that, 'Okay, my whole story is about to be unfolded and told to the entire world to see.' But, I, overall, am truly excited, and I know it's going to be a great season, so hopefully viewers will love it too," Charity said.
Charity previously teased that she was vulnerable, communicative and an active listener throughout the process, and she concluded in her interview with Us that fans will also see her "sassy" side.
At one point this season, Charity even threatens to clip a rose right off a man's chest.