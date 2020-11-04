"Sunday lesson," the Season 14 The Bachelorette star wrote on Sunday, according toUs Weekly, as she shared a quote from We the Urban's account.
"Be mindful of how you react to people when you feel disrespected."
On Saturday, October 31, Garrett debuted Alex, a blonde and petite yoga instructor and Reiki practitioner, on Instagram with two cute photos.
In one of the images, Garrett and Alex joyfully showed off the pumpkins they had selected, and in the second picture, Garrett took a goofy selfie of the couple standing in the middle of a barren field.
"Happy Halloween," Garrett captioned the slideshow, which also included a picture of a carved pumpkin in front of the American flag. "Picked up a special pumpkin at the patch."
Garrett's photos have sparked speculation he has totally moved on from Becca less than two months after Becca confirmed they had ended their engagement.
Shortly after announcing her relationship with Garrett was over on September 1, Becca made a "last-minute decision" and moved to Los Angeles, CA, in September to embrace a "new adventure" in her life.
And Garrett apparently embarked on a different adventure -- a romantic one with Alex, who fueled dating speculation through her flirtatious Instagram comments on Garrett's Halloween post.
Garrett replied, "Hahah she hasn't met you guys yet, so no."
The friend then joked, "She might realize she could have done better too... haha," to which Garrett playfully responded, "Haha damn you, you're right though."
Alex eventually joined in and wrote, "Bring it on," showing her confidence level when it comes to being introduced to Garrett's loved ones.
Alex also added in the comments section, "Best pumpkin in all the land," along with two orange heart emojis.
Garrett and Becca noticeably unfollowed each other on Instagram recently.
Earlier this month, an Instagram user suggested Becca's liberal political views and support of the Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden was the "real reason [Garrett] left" her, according to Us, but Becca called the sentiment "a shame."
Split rumors began swirling about Becca and Garrett's relationship in June, so Becca admitted in September their breakup probably didn't come as a shock to anyone.
"If you followed us on Instagram for the past couple months, you'll have noticed I spent a lot of time in Minnesota," Becca said on the September 1 episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.
"I was with family and close friends, and he was out on the West Coast doing the same. We were really just trying to take the time and gain some clarity as to what was the next best step in our lives, whether that was together or as individuals."
Becca confirmed on her podcast she and Garrett had slowly arrived at the decision to call it quits on their relationship "after many conversations," but a source told Us at the time Becca waited to announce the news in order to not be "reactive."
The source said Becca had "never intended to be cryptic or mysterious" about her relationship status, and Becca confirmed on her podcast "it wasn't something that we just arrived at one night."
Becca added of her breakup, "It wasn't based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else's opinions or comments. There's much more to it."
Becca was seemingly referring to the thin blue line Garrett had posted June 4 on Instagram, which showed solidarity with police forces amid nationwide protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd and appeared to spearhead the couple's demise.
Becca had made it known she does not "align" or "agree with" Garrett's social-media post.
"To any relationship, there's a lot of layers, and it's not for me to divulge details. It's no one's business other than what I'm telling you right now. But for anyone out there who has gone through a breakup, you know it's never easy. It's a roller coaster of emotions," Becca said on September 1.
"You have these ups and downs and you try to take it day by day and navigate the best you can, which is why it's taken so long for either of us to say anything."
Becca, however, said in her breakup announcement that she and Garrett had enough time to "come to terms" and be at peace with their choice to split.
"We've realized that we still have so much love and kindness and compassion in our hearts for the other person, but sometimes people's paths just go different ways... Life happens and sometimes people drift apart and have differences," Becca noted.
Becca added that it was "really hard" to talk about her breakup publicly and she needed "time to heal."
E! News first reported in early August that Becca and Garrett had called off their engagement after the pair was noticeably spending a lot of time apart.
Not only did Becca and Garrett celebrate the Fourth of July apart with their respective families in different states, but Garrett also attended a friend's wedding alone on July 18.
"Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore," a source told E! News at the time.
"Garrett is doing a backpacking trip in the wilderness with his buddies and is taking time for himself. They are trying to keep it low-key because they are still working things out, but the relationship is definitely done."
Becca and Garrett, who had lived in Carlsbad, CA, together prior to their split, got engaged in August 2018 during The Bachelorette's Season 14 finale and celebrated two years together in May.
A couple of weeks after Garrett expressed support for the police in early June during the "Black Lives Matter" movement, Becca told The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay on their podcast that she was trying to work things out with Garrett but the future of their relationship was uncertain.
"For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don't know," Becca said on the June 16 episode of Bachelor Happy Hour.
"I can't give anything more than that. It's something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."
Rachel has since made it known she's not a fan of Garrett at all.
"Becca and I have a friendship, so I will refrain from talking about her relationship out of respect for her, but I think he's a piece of sh-t," Rachel bluntly admitted on a late July episode of Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino.
"And I've said to her, 'I will not f-ck with him.' He has doubled down on his beliefs. This isn't the first time he's had problematic behavior."
Garrett came under fire in 2018 as Becca's The Bachelorette season was airing on ABC for his taste in offensive, controversial and politically-extreme Instagram memes involving undocumented immigrants, Parkland shooting survivors and more.
In late May 2018, Garrett issued a public apology, saying he never knew "the power" behind "a mindless double tap on Instagram," referring to how he had liked insensitive content.
During Garrett's first scandal in 2018, Becca wasn't aware of Garrett's social-media behavior while herThe Bachelorette season was filming.
She therefore asked fans during an interview with Entertainment Tonight to "stay open-minded" because she couldn't fault anyone for what they believe.
"I am a strong woman and I do believe in certain things, but again, that's what's so great about our country -- everyone is entitled to their own opinions," Becca said at the time in Garrett's defense.