Taylor wrapped filming The Bachelorette's 22nd season late last year, and her journey to find lasting love is about to begin on Sunday, March 22 at 8PM ET/PT.
Taylor had 22 bachelors to choose from on Night 1, and she told Us Weekly that her season was "unpredictable" and ended "in a Taylor way," although she didn't elaborate on what exactly that means.
While viewers will have to wait months to watch Taylor's Final Rose Ceremony and The Bachelorette 22 finale, Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone recently posted a "BACHELORETTE SPOILER" on Instagram identifying Taylor's Final 2 men.
Carbone reported in late December that Taylor's Final 2 bachelors were Shane Parton, a 27-year-old private wealth planner from Atlanta, GA, and Doug Mason, a 28-year-old ocean lifeguard from San Diego, CA.
But Carbone didn't reveal which man won Taylor's heart.
And based on the March 10 episode of Carbone's "Reality Steve Podcast," he still doesn't know if Taylor left the show with a boyfriend, engaged to her winner, or completely alone.
"I have a feeling this season is going to be pretty much a joke," Carbone said on his podcast, adding how Taylor deserves to find love but not on The Bachelorette.
Carbone went on to address recent speculation that Taylor picked Doug as her winner because he was just spotted in Utah, where The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star currently lives with her three children and two "baby daddies," as she calls ex-husband Tate Paul and ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.
"Doug posted from Utah [this past] weekend. He posted from the Utah airport in his Instagram Story," Carbone noted.
While some fans viewed the airport picture as evidence Doug is Taylor's winner, Carbone noted, "But if they actually went to Doug's Instagram page, it's not like Doug was trying to be sneaky. Doug posted a six-picture carousel... of the fact he was in Utah visiting friends skiing."
Carbone reiterated how fans didn't "catch" Doug in the act because Doug was openly posting about his trip.
"It's just funny seeing that because [the fanbase] thought they were onto something]... by saying he was at the Salt Lake airport," Carbone said.
"And it's like, 'Yeah, go to his Instagram page. It's on his feed.' He posted six pictures. He went skiing there.' They were trying pretend that he was hiding the fact he was in Utah by just posting a random photo at the airport. He wasn't hiding the fact he was in Utah."
Carbone therefore noted this "wasn't a screw up" on Doug's part like some The Bachelor couples have done in the past by posting pictures from their Happy Couple reunions.
"But here's the thing: it doesn't mean Taylor Frankie Paul didn't choose Doug in the end. All I'm saying is, what he posted was not proof of it," Carbone clarified.