'The Bachelorette' Spoilers: What happens on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's 'The Bachelorette' season? Who do the Bachelorettes end up with and pick as their winners? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/11/2022
Bachelorette spoilers revealing what will happen on Season 19 of The Bachelorette starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have leaked out, disclosing what happens this season and how the Bachelorettes' unprecedented journey reportedly ends.
[The Bachelorette Spoilers Warning: This report contains the latest spoilers on what will happen on Gabby and Rachel's season].
Rachel, a 25-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, FL, and Gabby, a 30-year-old ICU nurse and former NFL cheerleader from Denver, CO, both had their hearts broken by Clayton Echard on The Bachelor's 26th season.
Gabby and Rachel, deemed very "deserving" and worthy of finding true love, were therefore chosen by ABC to hand out the roses on The Bachelorette this year.
Gabby and Rachel will have 32 bachelors to choose from when the show debuts July 11 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
When announcing the 32 bachelors who will be competing on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season, The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer said during a live TikTok event, "What I can promise you and what I can tell you is that it's a journey unlike anything we've ever seen before."
"This is a totally different circumstance and setup and environment that both Rachel and Gabby will have to navigate -- dating these men and having to lean on each other," he added. "They are going to rely on their friendship to assist each other along the way."
Jesse also said the women "deserve a ton of credit" because "they took control" and "made up their own rules," according to E! News.
Jesse teased Gabby and Rachel entering "uncharted waters," explaining, "I think in certain moments [they will] really veer off course and do things their own way. There's no set formula... A lot of things are going to happen that have never happened before."
Gabby told People it was "a huge learning process," but Gabby shared that "the story will definitely show and kind of tell itself once it starts airing."
"I think people do know at this point that we do each have our own love stories," Gabby confirmed. "It was so nice to have each other to lean on and have that built-in support as we were moving through."
And Rachel added, "It's just really amazing. We both get to have our own journeys and our own stories, but still have each other along the way."
Rachel emphasized how honesty, transparency, and "communication" with her co-star was everything as they filmed the season.
The men had to decide which Bachelorette to woo after the first two weeks
The first two episodes ofThe Bachelorette will feature Gabby and Rachel interacting with all the men and vice versa, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
"Some guys kinda go into it knowing who they want to date right away and who they're hoping to end up with, and there's some other men that literally have no idea and they're trying to date simultaneously," Jesse told E! News.
Carbone reported that at the third Rose Ceremony of the season, Rachel and Gabby handed out roses but the men had to accept a rose or not and make the decision of whom they'd like to continue dating going forward.
The men had to choose between the ladies before international travel started to Mexico, Paris, Belgium, and Amsterdam.
Carbone heard that Rachel had passed out a few roses that were rejected but Gabby was also turned down by Hayden Markowitz, who selected Rachel as his potential love interest.
The Bachelorette season was allegedly "hell" to film and similar to Bachelor in Paradise
"I've heard it's going to be very different. And it's going to have a Paradise feel to it," Season 21 The Bachelor star Nick Viall alleged on his "The Viall Files" podcast.
"They said it was hell to film because they decided to have two Bachelorettes, like, last second. So the scheduling was for one Bachelorette. They had to jam it all in... The people I talk to, they hope they never do it again. Just because of the logistics."
Nick compared the format to two friends being at a bar, asking each other, "Who are you into?"
Nick revealed on his podcast that The Bachelorette started production on water rather than on land.
"It is on a cruise ship -- part of it," Nick shared, claiming to have learned the inside scoop from production.
"I asked people because it sounds like the producers think it's gonna be really interesting, but very different."
Jesse Palmer has dodged questions about if Gabby and Rachel fell for the same men
Jesse wouldn't confirm or deny whether Gabby and Rachel fell for the same guy or guys while filming The Bachelorette's nineteenth season, but he did tease that the dual leads had some "unexpected" challenges to overcome, E! News reported.
"It's not them competing for something," Jesse noted to the website, "but there were some raw, serious and honest conversations that had to take place."
But as Gabby and Rachel began falling for their bachelors and vice versa, Jesse previously teased, "They encounter circumstances and situations that no Bachelorette has ever had to encounter in the past."
Gabby and Rachel's The Bachelorette season may have "most dramatic Rose Ceremony ever"
Jesse told TooFab how there will are "several" contenders for the "most dramatic Rose Ceremony ever" this season.
"There's one in particular that I know is going to light up social media in Bachelor Nation, I guarantee it," Jesse said of a Rose Ceremony on The Bachelorette's upcoming edition.
Jesse also said The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All is sure to be explosive, as well as After the Final Rose, both of which have yet to be filmed.
"I'm not ready for it. I'm gonna take some time and get myself mentally ready, but there's gonna be a lot to have to digest, go back over and clarify and get closure," Jesse explained.
"Rachel and Gabby's season is not short on drama. That is for sure," he added. [And] as you know, Men Tell All, that's going to be an absolute circus... There's gonna be a lot to discuss, a lot of very difficult conversations."
Gabby and Rachel each had four Final 4 bachelors
Gabby and Rachel were both spotted filming hometown dates in different cities with at least seven men.
In late April, Gabby was spotted filming in Bedminster, NJ; New Orleans, LA; Jupiter, FL -- three different locations.
And Rachel was caught taping hometown dates in entirely different destinations in late April: Salem, MA; Wildwood, NJ; Orange, CA; and Santa Clarita, CA.
Jesse made sure to note in a recent interview with Us Weekly that Gabby and Rachel had "two love stories, two completely different journeys."
"People are gonna need a notebook -- and take notes -- to try to follow who's dating who [and] what's going on," Jesse shared. "Because it's literally double the love, double the drama and double the fun."
Gabby's Final 4 bachelors included Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, and Johnny DePhillipo
Carbone reported three of Gabby's Final 4 suitors: Erich Schwer, a 29-year-old from Santa Monica, CA; Jason Alabaster, a 30-year-old from Santa Monica, CA; and Johnny DePhillipo, a 25-year-old from Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
But the spoiler blogger admitted he's "not 100 percent sure" of Gabby's fourth hometown date.
"In terms of Gabby's 4th hometown, I have a lot of circumstantial evidence that points to her having one with Justin Budfuloski... in Simi Valley, the same day Rachel had hers with Tino in Santa Clarita," Carbone tweeted.
"I just have never been specifically told or seen any pics/videos she did."
Carbone is pretty confident that Justin, a 32-year-old from Solana Beach, CA, received the fourth hometown date with Gabby, writing, "I really don't think Gabby only had 3 hometown dates, while Rachel had 4. That would throw things off and wouldn't make much sense."
Rachel's Final 4 bachelors were Aven Jones, Tino Franco, Tyler Norris, and Zach Shallcross
Rachel's Final 4 bachelors were reportedly Aven Jones, a 29-year-old living in San Diego, CA; Tino Franco, a 28-year-old from Playa Del Rey, CA; Tyler Norris, a 25-year-old from Rio Grande, NJ; and Zach Shallcross, a 25-year-old from Austin, TX, according to Carbone.
Carbone reported that Gabby and Rachel completed filming the men's hometown dates on May 2.
"You would have to ask Gabby and Rachel and I'd be curious to see what they'd be willing to share with you, but what I can say is that their journeys are nothing short of remarkable," Jesse teased.
"But at the end of the day, I think it was their friendship and their support of each other that really helped them through it all -- magically, somehow."
"It's possible" Gabby and Rachel both got engaged
Jesse said on Us' "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast that "it's possible" both Gabby and Rachel got engaged at the end of the season.
"I don't know how, [but] this whole thing just worked and I cannot wait for Bachelor Nation to see how it all unfolds."
Jesse noted how it will be "interesting to see" how Bachelor Nation responds to the new season.
"I can't wait for it, I think they're gonna love it. And so we'll see kind of where this leads down the road," Jesse said of Bachelor Nation.
Jesse also thinks "it's totally possible" The Bachelorette may star two women in one season again.