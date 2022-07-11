By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/11/2022



ADVERTISEMENT

[ Spoilers Warning: This report contains the latest spoilers on what will happen on Gabby and Rachel's season].

season will be unlike anything viewers have ever seen

Gabby and Rachel didn't compete for the same bachelors

The men had to decide which Bachelorette to woo after the first two weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

season was allegedly "hell" to film and similar to Bachelor in Paradise

season was partially filmed on a cruise ship

Jesse Palmer has dodged questions about if Gabby and Rachel fell for the same men

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabby and Rachel's season may have "most dramatic Rose Ceremony ever"

Gabby and Rachel each had four Final 4 bachelors

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabby's Final 4 bachelors included Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, and Johnny DePhillipo

Rachel's Final 4 bachelors were Aven Jones, Tino Franco, Tyler Norris, and Zach Shallcross

"It's possible" Gabby and Rachel both got engaged

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.