'The Bachelorette' spoilers revealing Michelle Young's winner, runner-up and if she's engaged surface (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/06/2021
Bachelorette spoilers have leaked out revealing Michelle Young's winner, runner-up and whether Michelle got engaged as the premiere of her Fall 2021 season of The Bachelorette nears.
[The Bachelorette Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers on the men who made it to Michelle Young's Final 2 as well as which bachelor she picked as her winner and if she is engaged.]
After Michelle, a 28-year-old fifth-grade teacher and former Division I basketball player from Edina, MN, got dumped in second place on Matt James' season of The Bachelor -- which filmed last year and aired on ABC earlier this year -- now it's her turn to hand out roses!
Michelle already wrapped production on Season 18 of The Bachelorette, which premieres with a two-hour episode on Tuesday, October 19 at 8PM ET/PT.
Michelle and her group of 30 men, who were officially announced by ABC late last month and range in age from 26-38 years old, began filming her The Bachelorette season at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, CA in late July.
Bachelor Nation is already aware Clayton Echard probably didn't win Michelle's heart since it's been widely reported ABC he will be starring as The Bachelor for Season 26 in early 2022.
So which two men went all the way and finished as Michelle's Final 2 bachelors?
According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Brandon Jones, a 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR, was dumped at the end of the dating process in second place and presumably left brokenhearted.
Nayte told ABC that his dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger to keep up with him. He has been looking for a hot connection with a passionate woman as well as a teammate for life.
It sounds like Nayte and Michelle could be a great match considering ABC recently shared, "Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place."
"She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own."
Michelle showed up late on Matt's The Bachelor season following the third Rose Ceremony but established an instant connection with him.
After Matt eliminated Michelle as his runner-up on The Bachelor 25, Michelle was announced on After the Final Rose in March as one of two The Bachelorette stars -- along with Katie Thurston -- for back-to-back seasons in 2021.
Michelle admitted she was absolutely crushed and "not okay" when Matt chose to send her packing after he had met her family towards the end of the dating process.
On After the Final Rose, Michelle recalled the moment when she first found out she'd be starring on the franchise later this year.
"I would be lying if I didn't say when they first told me, I thought we were going to be the Bachelorette at the same time," Michelle shared.
"And so, I was a little nervous, but once I found out it was two different seasons, I was here for it! I'm excited that I have somebody to bond with over this and share notes as we go."
Given Michelle had seemingly fallen head over heels for Matt, After the Final Rose host Emmanuel Acho asked Michelle if she was ready to try to find love once again.
"I am ready... I really do think that this process works," Michelle explained.
"When you can [cast] out all of these outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I'm just excited. I'm ready to get started!"