Bachelorette spoilers have leaked out revealing Michelle Young's winner, runner-up and whether Michelle got engaged as the premiere of her Fall 2021 season of The Bachelorette nears.

[The Bachelorette Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers on the men who made it to Michelle Young's Final 2 as well as which bachelor she picked as her winner and if she is engaged.]


After Michelle, a 28-year-old fifth-grade teacher and former Division I basketball player from Edina, MN, got dumped in second place on Matt James' season of The Bachelor -- which filmed last year and aired on ABC earlier this year -- now it's her turn to hand out roses!

Michelle already wrapped production on Season 18 of The Bachelorette, which premieres with a two-hour episode on Tuesday, October 19 at 8PM ET/PT.

Michelle and her group of 30 men, who were officially announced by ABC late last month and range in age from 26-38 years old, began filming her The Bachelorette season at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, CA in late July.

Bachelor Nation is already aware Clayton Echard probably didn't win Michelle's heart since it's been widely reported ABC he will be starring as The Bachelor for Season 26 in early 2022.

So which two men went all the way and finished as Michelle's Final 2 bachelors?

According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Brandon Jones, a 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR, was dumped at the end of the dating process in second place and presumably left brokenhearted.

"Her #2 is Brandon Jones," Carbone tweeted on Tuesday.

Carbone said he previously received pictures of Michelle and her runner-up on September 7, just two days before The Bachelorette's Final Rose Ceremony filmed in Mexico on September 9.

Carbone wrote in his blog on October 6, "Until yesterday, I only had pics of who it was, but couldn't identify who it was."

"Thanks to ABC's preview of Michelle's season [that aired during Tuesday night's Bachelor in Paradise finale], I've now been able to lock down who that final 2 guy was -- Brandon Jones," he claimed.

Carbone apparently matched the bachelor's outfit in the preview with what the man had been wearing in the photos someone had sent him.

Michelle and Brandon reportedly enjoyed a horseback riding date on Season 18 as well as a day on jetskis.

Carbone also revealed the alleged winner of Michelle's season on Tuesday.

"The main thing you want to know is what happened at the end, right?" Carbone wrote in his blog.

"Well, I got that for you. Had heard rumblings since the season ended but got the confirmation I needed the end of last week. Michelle is engaged to Nayte Olukoya."

Nayte is a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, TX. Eyewitnesses had spotted Michelle and Nayte on a date back in August.

"They took a pontoon boat out on Lake Minnetonka then arrived at Lord Fletchers where Michelle & Nayte played volleyball with her two friends," Carbone tweeted at the time.

According to his ABC bio, Nayte is a 6'8" and originally from Winnipeg, Canada. He went to college at Eastern Washington University.

Before the show, Nayte was working for Indeed.com, but it's unclear if he still holds his position there after filming.

Nayte told ABC that his dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger to keep up with him. He has been looking for a hot connection with a passionate woman as well as a teammate for life.

It sounds like Nayte and Michelle could be a great match considering ABC recently shared, "Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place."

"She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own."

ABC announced in early August the network is keeping Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams on as The Bachelorette co-hosts following Chris Harrison's permanent departure from the franchise after Matt's The Bachelor season earlier this year, according to The Wrap.

Michelle showed up late on Matt's The Bachelor season following the third Rose Ceremony but established an instant connection with him.

After Matt eliminated Michelle as his runner-up on The Bachelor 25, Michelle was announced on After the Final Rose in March as one of two The Bachelorette stars -- along with Katie Thurston -- for back-to-back seasons in 2021.

Michelle admitted she was absolutely crushed and "not okay" when Matt chose to send her packing after he had met her family towards the end of the dating process.

On After the Final Rose, Michelle recalled the moment when she first found out she'd be starring on the franchise later this year.

"I would be lying if I didn't say when they first told me, I thought we were going to be the Bachelorette at the same time," Michelle shared.

"And so, I was a little nervous, but once I found out it was two different seasons, I was here for it! I'm excited that I have somebody to bond with over this and share notes as we go."

Given Michelle had seemingly fallen head over heels for Matt, After the Final Rose host Emmanuel Acho asked Michelle if she was ready to try to find love once again.

"I am ready... I really do think that this process works," Michelle explained.

"When you can [cast] out all of these outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I'm just excited. I'm ready to get started!"

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

