'The Bachelorette' spoilers reveal filming location and start date for Clare Crawley's season
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/01/2020
The Bachelorette spoilers have leaked out revealing when Clare Crawley's season will allegedly begin production and where filming will take place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Bachelorette's sixteenth season was originally supposed to have begun filming in March and premiere on May 18, but due to COVID-19 and global health restrictions that have shut down nearly all Hollywood productions, the season has yet to begin filming and Clare has been waiting patiently to start her journey to find love.
Clare, however, teased last week on an episode of Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, "I found out maybe two hours ago actually when I'll be going down and the final day that I'm leaving so it's very, very soon!"
And Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone reported on June 26 what the filming location will be as well as the dates cameras will start rolling.
"(SPOILER): I'm hearing that Clare, cast, & crew will arrive in Palm Springs, CA around July 9th/10th, everyone will be quarantined for a week, then filming will begin around the 17th," Carbone tweeted.
"The resort where the whole season will be filmed, I believe, is the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage."
POLL: DO YOU THINK CLARE CRAWLEY'S SEASON WILL ACTUALLY END UP FILMING IN JULY AS PLANNED?
Carbone continued, "(SPOILER) Obviously plans can change, maybe stuff gets pushed back, but that is what I'm hearing as of the last couple days."
Carbone posted the booking calendar for the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage as of June 26, and it showed nearly two full months totally blocked off from prospective guests being able to book rooms.
The calendar was showing July 28 all the way through August 27 as "not available for check-in" dates.
And Carbone apparently doesn't have much more information than that on casting and which guys will end up competing for Clare's heart when the show airs on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT this fall on ABC.
"In terms of the cast, they released 32 guys that were set to be on her season back in March. Clearly not all of them will be back on. They did recast. How many? I don't know if it's 5, 10, half the cast?" Carbone wrote on Twitter on June 26.
"Of new names I have, they definitely went older, so that's good I guess. We will know the new cast when they release them, prob middle of July before filming begins since that's what they've done the last 4 or 5 seasons."
"I don't know who's being replaced from the original 32 (obviously besides Matt James), but they are skewing older from what I have," he added.
According to Variety, once The Bachelorette begins filming after a brief quarantine period, cast and crew will be tested regularly with routine temperature checks for the duration of the show in order to ensure everyone's health and safety.
"It will be a super safe paradise for everyone to shoot the show," a source said.
The entire The Bachelorette season will reportedly be filmed at one quarantined location with cast and crew living on-site, and visitors and members of the press will not be allowed to drop by.
"There is always robust care for our team, and that will be the case as they isolate and shoot the show. Production is going above-and-beyond the recommendations," another source said.
In addition to Clare's official cast of bachelors, fans are also still waiting for the premiere date of The Bachelorette's sixteenth season to be announced.