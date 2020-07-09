'The Bachelorette' spoilers for Clare Crawley's season reveal filming location change
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/09/2020
The Bachelorette filming location for the show's sixteenth season starring Clare Crawley has reportedly been revealed -- and it's a change from the previous spoilers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone reported on June 26 that Clare's The Bachelorette season will be filmed at the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage in Palm Springs, CA, and he even posted a photo of the hotel calendar showing that rooms from July 28 through August 27 were "not available for check-in" for prospective guests.
"The resort where the whole season will be filmed, I believe, is the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage... Blocked off until end of Aug, which is when her season would be done filming," Carbone tweeted at the time.
However, on Wednesday, Carbone tweeted he was wrong in initially reporting the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage as The Bachelorette's filming destination.
"(SPOILER UPDATE): Right area, wrong resort," Carbone tweeted on July 8.
"Clare and her guys will be filming her season exclusively at the La Quinta Resort & Club (@LaQuintaResort) in La Quinta, CA, not the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage in Palm Springs. The guys are arriving today."
One hour later, Carbone posted photos of the beautiful resort which boasts waterfront accommodations, lush gardens and trees, and more.
"You guys, this is not the La Quinta that you see on the side of the road you can book for $50 a night," Carbone wrote on Twitter.
"This is one of the top resorts out in the desert thats held numerous golf tournaments and is the hot spot during Coachella week."
Angela Chen, an anchor for KESQ-TV in Palm Springs, subsequently tweeted photos of the La Quinta Resort & Club, which is a Waldorf Astoria resort, showing that production is apparently beginning to set up shop. (Carbone retweeted the pictures).
In one photo, white cones and construction barriers line what appears to be the entryway of the hotel, and a sign was displayed that reads, "STOP. Our hotel has temporarily suspended operations. We are very sorry for the inconvenience."
Angela wrote alongside the photos, "ENTERTAINMENT CHECK: looks like the @BacheloretteABC is filming the next season here in La Quinta at the @LaQuintaResort! The crew is setting up this afternoon and the area is, of course, blocked off to the public. @RealitySteve. @Papi_Nezzy."
Several hours after posting about The Bachelorette on Wednesday, Angela tweeted, "TO BE CLEAR: ABC has not confirmed this is actually the location or the show crew. This is just what you see when you drive by."
When Carbone first tweeted the wrong filming location for The Bachelorette's fall season, he wrote, "(SPOILER): I'm hearing that Clare, cast, & crew will arrive in Palm Springs, CA around July 9th/10th, everyone will be quarantined for a week, then filming will begin around the 17th."
He added, "(SPOILER) Obviously plans can change, maybe stuff gets pushed back, but that is what I'm hearing as of the last couple days."
The Bachelorette's sixteenth season was originally supposed to have begun filming in March and premiere on May 18, but due to COVID-19 and global health restrictions that have shut down nearly all Hollywood productions, the season postponed its production date and Clare has been patiently waiting to start her journey to find love.
ADVERTISEMENT
Clare, however, teased late last month on an episode of Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, "I found out maybe two hours ago actually when I'll be going down and the final day that I'm leaving so it's very, very soon!"
"Of new names I have, they definitely went older, so that's good I guess," Carbone tweeted on June 26 about The Bachelorette cast.
"We will know the new cast when they release them, prob middle of July before filming begins since that's what they've done the last 4 or 5 seasons."
OnceThe Bachelorette begins filming after a brief quarantine period, cast and crew will be tested regularly with routine temperature checks for the duration of the show in order to ensure everyone's health and safety, Variety reported.
"It will be a super safe paradise for everyone to shoot the show," a source said.
The entire The Bachelorette season will reportedly be taped at one quarantined location with cast and crew living on-site, and visitors and members of the press will not be allowed to drop by.
"There is always robust care for our team, and that will be the case as they isolate and shoot the show. Production is going above-and-beyond the recommendations," another source told Variety.
ABC revealed The Bachelorette will air on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT this fall, but fans are still waiting for the premiere date of Season 16 to be announced.
ADVERTISEMENT
Clare was a 32-year-old from Sacramento, CA, when she was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014. She finished as his runner-up.
Clare then unsuccessfully continued to search for love on Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired on ABC in 2014 and 2015.
Clare got engaged to French Canadian bachelor Benoit Beausejour-Savard on the reunion special for The Bachelor Winter Games, which aired in early 2018, but they broke up in April of that year.
Clare, 39, posted what appeared to be her final send-off message before leaving to film The Bachelorette earlier this week. In a message penned to herself, she encouraged herself to stay strong and keep fighting with an open heart.