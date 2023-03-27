The Bachelorette, once again hosted by Jesse Palmer, will feature Charity looking for lasting love following her heartbreaking departure from Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, which wraps March 27 on ABC.
The 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, GA, will be handing out roses of her own to men she deems worthy of her attention and affection.
On March 23, Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone tweeted that Charity's season had already begun filming at the famed Bachelor mansion in California.
"I'm a little giddy," Charity toldEntertainment Tonight after filming Night 1 of the show and meeting her bachelors.
"Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys... I was laughing the whole night. I'm so grateful and so fortunate to be here."
Carbone shared on Twitter that Charity's first date filmed on March 23.
"Charity's dates started yesterday with a group date at the Hollywood sign," he tweeted on March 24. "Then whoever got the group date rose got a private concert at the Los Angeles Theater."
"She knows what she wants. She is so confident, she's so sweet and, you know, she has a great heart," Zach told Us Weekly of Charity.
"She's someone from the very beginning that -- I don't know what exactly it was -- but [she] was just trustworthy. She was someone that I asked to, like, get her take on things and while there was some drama in the house early, she was always someone that I believed in [and] I trusted it too."
"She's a very trustworthy person," he added, "and I think she [will] absolutely kill it as Bachelorette."
Charity, who was nominated for The Bachelor's cast last year, finished Zach's season in fourth place. She was denied a rose in Los Angeles, CA, after introducing Zach to her family and closest friends during her hometown date in Georgia.
In terms of what she wants from her future husband, Charity recently said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that she's looking for honesty, confidence, and a man who doesn't play games -- which are all qualities she found and loved in Zach.
Charity opened up on the show about how she had been cheated on, multiple times, in her past long-term relationship, which left her feeling embarrassed and unable to fully trust her own decisions.
Charity, however, has clearly come a long way in the healing process since then and is ready to find her man.