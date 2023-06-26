ABC/Craig Sjodin

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/26/2023



star Charity Lawson will be kept busy trying to get to know 25 bachelors when Season 20 premieres on ABC tonight.Charity, a 26-year-old child and family therapist from Georgia, was revealed as star for Season 20 on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special for Zach Shallcross ' The Bachelor season back in March.After being blindsided and having her heart broken by Zach, Charity -- who finished Zach's season in fourth place -- will have the power this time around and will be shown handing out roses of her own on 's new season.Charity has teased her season as "emotional" and "rocky," and she admitted on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe " podcast that, at one point during filming, she let her emotions take over.Charity suggested to Kaitlyn Bristowe that she's happy with outcome, but she also made a point to say she's been happy ever since appearing on Zach's season because she's followed her heart, remained vulnerable, and handled herself well on television.Charity and her group of men, ranging in age from 24-33 years old, began filming their season in late March, right around the time the initial cast for Season 20 comprised of 29 potential suitors was announced.Some of the early Season 20 standouts based on their bio information include Christopher "Chris" Spell, a 27-year-old world record jumper from White Plains, NY; John Henry Spurlock, a 30-year-old underwater welder from Virginia Beach, VA; Joseph "Joey" Graziadei , a 27-year-old tennis pro from Koloa, HI; and Xavier Bonner , a 27-year-old biomedical scientist from Carrboro, NC.According to Season 12 star JoJo Fletcher , Charity was "really torn" between her bachelors towards the end of filming."From what I know, her top couple of guys, I think, she was really torn between," JoJo recently told Us Weekly, claiming to have the inside scoop on Charity's season.And JoJo's husband Jordan Rodgers said Charity probably had a tough decision to make because she had "a really good group of guys" competing for her heart."The group of guys that we got to meet [while making our cameo] -- there's a few [where] I think she's going to have a little bit of a hard time. I'll tell you that," Jordan said.The sports analyst added, "I was vibing with them! When we were done filming, I was chatting with them and was like, 'I like these guys!'"In terms of what Charity is looking for in her future partner, she recently said in the media that she hopes to find a man who is confident, funny, authentic and communicative, as well as someone who has a great smile and some swag.Charity wrapped production in early May, and 's new season is set to premiere Monday, June 26 at 9PM ET/PT on ABC.Until then, let's learn more about Charity's impressive group of suitors who will be competing to hopefully find true love with this beautiful and intelligent woman.

