By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/11/2022



stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will be kept busy trying to get to know 32 bachelors when Season 19 premieres on ABC tonight.Gabby, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, CO, and Rachel, a 25-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, FL, were revealed as dual stars for Season 19 on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special for Clayton Echard 's The Bachelor season back in March.After having their hearts strung along and ultimately broken by Clayton, the two ladies will have the power and be handing out the roses this season.When Gabby and Rachel appeared on Good Morning America in March, they were asked about the show's format, which has yet to be detailed by the network."Everyone keeps asking," Gabby said on GMA."We just got thrown in. But I have faith and a lot of trust and I love Rachel to death and I know we're gonna have each other's backs the whole way, so there's really not a doubt in my mind that it's gonna end up well."The two ladies and their group of men, ranging in age from 23-36 years old, began filming their season in late March, right around the time the initial cast for Season 19 comprised of 35 potential suitors was announced.Some of the early Season 19 standouts based on their bio information include Joey Young and Justin Young, who are twin brothers, and Termayne Harper, who is listed as a "crypto guy."And James Clarke, dubbed "a meatball enthusiast," had originally been cast on 's sixteenth season starring Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams before production was suspended in early 2020 due to COVID-19.Gabby and Rachel told People that they had their "own love stories" and just had to communicate along the way in order to put their friendship and respect for each other first.The Bachelor creator and executive producer Mike Fleiss assured fans during filming that Rachel and Gabby were not at odds, nor were they pitted against each other."No drama...Just two friends helping each other find true love!" Mike tweeted in April.But host Jesse Palmer still believes this journey will be "unlike anything" viewers have "ever seen before." He teased 19 as being "remarkable" and said Gabby and Rachel made up their own rules and veered off course."This is a totally different circumstance and setup and environment that both Rachel and Gabby will have to navigate -- dating these men and having to lean on each other. They are going to rely on their friendship to assist each other along the way," Jesse recently explained.He added, "They encounter circumstances and situations that no Bachelorette has ever had to encounter in the past, and as such, Gabby and Rachel will be making decisions that no Bachelorette has ever had to make in the past."Gabby and Rachel wrapped production earlier this summer, and 's new season is set to premiere Monday, July 11 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.Until then, let's learn more about Gabby and Rachel's impressive group of suitors who will be competing to hopefully find true love with one of the women.

