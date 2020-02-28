The Bachelorette's Season 16 star will be officially announced on Good Morning America next week.

ADVERTISEMENT
ABC has announced it will reveal The Bachelorette's next leading lady on Good Morning America on March 2.

RELATED LINK: PETER WEBER EX-GIRLFRIEND MERISSA PENCE: VICTORIA FULLER BROKE UP FOUR MARRIAGES IN OUR HOMETOWN!

"On Monday morning, drum roll, we cannot wait to introduce you guys to the new Bachelorette! Right here on GMA. We have a lot to ask," Good Morning America anchor Cecilia Vega revealed on the show's February 28 broadcast.

"You can submit your questions," she joked with her co-anchors, including Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos. "I know you've got a lot of those!"

Good Morning America's official Twitter page also confirmed the news on Friday morning.

"JUST ANNOUNCED: We're revealing the new @BacheloretteABC, LIVE MONDAY on @GMA!" the show tweeted. "Have questions for her? ASK in as a reply below! #TheBachelorette."

In recent years, ABC has unveiled each year's The Bachelorette star during the After the Final Rose special which airs at the conclusion of each year's The Bachelor season. It's not immediately clear why the network has decided to reveal this year's The Bachelorette star a week earlier.

Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone reported earlier this week The Bachelorette producers are eyeing Kelsey Weier, Tayshia Adams and Tia Booth as potential stars of the show's upcoming sixteenth season.

The Bachelorette producers' top pick was reportedly Season 15 star Hannah Brown, who just starred on the series last year, but she has asked for too much money to return to the role again.

RELATED LINK: 'BACHELOR' SPOILERS: NEW SPOILERS ABOUT PETER WEBER'S FINAL 2 PICKS AND FINAL ROSE CEREMONY REPORTED

ABC is therefore reportedly considering only one woman from Peter Weber's currently-airing The Bachelor season, Kelsey, as well as two The Bachelor alums from previous years.

"I can tell you three names that I know for sure have been in [Los Angeles] and met with production for formal interviews: Kelsey, Tayshia, and Tia," Carbone wrote in his blog on Wednesday.

"I'm sure there were more, but those three definitely did. I can't tell you who they like better, like less, whatever."

Although Carbone reported Kelsey is in the running to star on The Bachelorette, he wrote in his blog, "One thing I keep hearing is that they're not gonna go with someone from Peter's season. There may be something to that. I don't know for sure."

Carbone insisted on Wednesday, however, ABC and The Bachelorette producers hadn't made a decision yet on who will become the next Bachelorette.

"A decision should be made within the next week or so on who they end up choosing... We're basically two weeks away from them making their official announcement... Anyone who says they've already chosen [the new star] is lying," Carbone wrote.

"Clearly a lot of people get interviewed, and multiple women sign contracts so when they do make their announcement, they're ready to go and start shooting intros."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR WINNERS ULTIMATELY END UP MARRYING?! (PHOTOS) 

The Bachelorette typically begins filming a couple of days after the finale of The Bachelor airs on ABC.

Peter's season of The Bachelor is currently airing on Monday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, with The Women Tell All special airing next on March 2.

ADVERTISEMENT
Peter eliminated Kelsey in fourth place after traveling to her hometown in Iowa and meeting her family during hometown visits. Kelsey admitted she was "in love" with The Bachelor's Season 24 star and seemed devastated by her unexpected ouster.

While Kelsey's intentions for going on the show seemed pure, she was also involved in a lot of drama over the course of the season. She feuded with Hannah Ann Sluss in a scandal that came to be known as ChampagneGate, and then she had it out with Tammy Ly later on in Peter's season.

Tia vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s affection on The Bachelor's 22nd season in 2018 and then had a romance with Colton Underwood on Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season that summer.

Tia went on to date a man named Cory Cooper when Colton was starring on The Bachelor in 2019, but she and Cory broke up in August of last year after nearly a year of dating.

Tayshia competed for Colton's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season and then found love with John Paul Jones on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth edition last summer.

Tayshia and John Paul attempted to keep their romance going in the real world, but they split less than two months after the show aired its finale in September 2019.

Peter still has Hannah Ann, Madison Prewett and Victoria Fuller left competing for his final rose heading into the finale; however, it appears Madison may walk away from the Bachelor after learning he had been "intimate" with one or both of his other bachelorettes.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) 

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!  

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 15
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 15 NEWS