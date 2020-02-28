"On Monday morning, drum roll, we cannot wait to introduce you guys to the new Bachelorette! Right here on GMA. We have a lot to ask," Good Morning America anchor Cecilia Vega revealed on the show's February 28 broadcast.
Good Morning America's official Twitter page also confirmed the news on Friday morning.
"JUST ANNOUNCED: We're revealing the new @BacheloretteABC, LIVE MONDAY on @GMA!" the show tweeted. "Have questions for her? ASK in as a reply below! #TheBachelorette."
In recent years, ABC has unveiled each year's The Bachelorette star during the After the Final Rose special which airs at the conclusion of each year's The Bachelor season. It's not immediately clear why the network has decided to reveal this year's The Bachelorette star a week earlier.
"I'm sure there were more, but those three definitely did. I can't tell you who they like better, like less, whatever."
Although Carbone reported Kelsey is in the running to star on The Bachelorette, he wrote in his blog, "One thing I keep hearing is that they're not gonna go with someone from Peter's season. There may be something to that. I don't know for sure."
Carbone insisted on Wednesday, however, ABC and The Bachelorette producers hadn't made a decision yet on who will become the next Bachelorette.
"A decision should be made within the next week or so on who they end up choosing... We're basically two weeks away from them making their official announcement... Anyone who says they've already chosen [the new star] is lying," Carbone wrote.
"Clearly a lot of people get interviewed, and multiple women sign contracts so when they do make their announcement, they're ready to go and start shooting intros."
The Bachelorette typically begins filming a couple of days after the finale of The Bachelor airs on ABC.
Peter's season of The Bachelor is currently airing on Monday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, with The Women Tell All special airing next on March 2.
Peter eliminated Kelsey in fourth place after traveling to her hometown in Iowa and meeting her family during hometown visits. Kelsey admitted she was "in love" with The Bachelor's Season 24 star and seemed devastated by her unexpected ouster.
While Kelsey's intentions for going on the show seemed pure, she was also involved in a lot of drama over the course of the season. She feuded with Hannah Ann Sluss in a scandal that came to be known as ChampagneGate, and then she had it out with Tammy Ly later on in Peter's season.
Tia vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s affection on The Bachelor's 22nd season in 2018 and then had a romance with Colton Underwood on Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season that summer.
Tia went on to date a man named Cory Cooper when Colton was starring on The Bachelor in 2019, but she and Cory broke up in August of last year after nearly a year of dating.
Tayshia competed for Colton's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season and then found love with John Paul Jones on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth edition last summer.
Tayshia and John Paul attempted to keep their romance going in the real world, but they split less than two months after the show aired its finale in September 2019.
Peter still has Hannah Ann, Madison Prewett and Victoria Fuller left competing for his final rose heading into the finale; however, it appears Madison may walk away from the Bachelor after learning he had been "intimate" with one or both of his other bachelorettes.