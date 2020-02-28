According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, The Bachelorette producers' top pick for the franchise's next leading lady was The Bachelorette Season 15 star Hannah Brown but she has asked for too much money to return to the role again.
ABC is therefore reportedly considering one woman from Peter Weber's currently-airing The Bachelor season, Kelsey, as well as two The Bachelor alums from previous years.
"I can tell you three names that I know for sure have been in [Los Angeles] and met with production for formal interviews: Kelsey, Tayshia, and Tia," Carbone wrote in his blog on Wednesday.
"I'm sure there were more, but those three definitely did. I can't tell you who they like better, like less, whatever."
Tia vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s affection on The Bachelor's 22nd season in 2018 and then had a romance with Colton Underwood on Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season that summer.
Tia went on to date a man named Cory Cooper when Colton was starring on The Bachelor in 2019, but she and Cory broke up in August of last year after nearly a year of dating.
Tayshia competed for Colton's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season and then found love with John Paul Jones on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth edition last summer.
Tayshia and John Paul attempted to keep their romance going in the real world, but they split less than two months after the show aired its finale in September 2019.
Although Carbone reported Kelsey is in the running to star on The Bachelorette, he wrote in his blog, "One thing I keep hearing is that they're not gonna go with someone from Peter's season. There may be something to that. I don't know for sure."
Peter eliminated Kelsey in fourth place after traveling to her hometown in Iowa and meeting her family during hometown visits. Kelsey admitted she was "in love" with The Bachelor's Season 24 star and seemed devastated by her unexpected ouster.
While Kelsey's intentions for going on the show seemed pure, she was also involved in a lot of drama over the course of the season. She feuded with Hannah Ann Sluss in a scandal that came to be known as Champagne Gate, and then she had it out with Tammy Ly later on in Peter's season.
Carbone insisted ABC and The Bachelorette producers haven't made a decision yet on who will star on Season 16 of the series.
"A decision should be made within the next week or so on who they end up choosing... We're basically two weeks away from them making their official announcement... Anyone who says they've already chosen [the new star] is lying," Carbone wrote on Wednesday.
"Clearly a lot of people get interviewed, and multiple women sign contracts so when they do make their announcement, they're ready to go and start shooting intros."
On Friday, ABC announced it will reveal who will serve as the star of The Bachelorette's sixteenth season on Good Morning America on March 2.
Carbone assumes the new Bachelorette will also be introduced to a handful of her Season 16 suitors during The Bachelor's finale broadcast on March 10.
The Bachelorette typically begins filming in the middle of March after The Bachelor season wraps.
Peter's season of The Bachelor is currently airing on Monday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, with The Women Tell All special airing next on March 2.
Peter still has Hannah Ann, Madison Prewett and Victoria Fuller left competing for his final rose heading into the finale; however, it appears Madison may walk away from the Bachelor after learning he had been "intimate" with one or both of his other bachelorettes.