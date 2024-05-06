The Bachelorette's previous star, Charity Lawson, officially announced Jenn as the new Bachelorette live on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, which aired on March 25.
Jenn began filming her season on March 28 at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, CA, not at the usual Bachelor mansion in Malibu.
Given Charity is passing the torch onto Jenn, she predicted how Jenn is going to handle the high-pressure dating environment during the April 23 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"Jenn is incredible. Watching her on Joey's season, she definitely, I feel like, this will test her in different ways," Charity told the podcast's co-hosts, Bachelor in Paradise spouses Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, during her joint interview with fiance Dotun Olubeko.
"I'm curious to see how that's going to play out, because I always say that even the most sound people coming on this show, like, struggle. And I can tell -- I don't want to blame her age, but [given she's 25-years-old] I can just see certain things."
Charity continued, "I'm like, 'Oh, these are qualities I had, and I've grown from that and I've learned from that.' So it will definitely be interesting to see it play out."
Charity, however, said she's "really excited" for Jenn to have her own journey to find love.
"I know that finding her person is something she really, really wants," Charity said. "So I hope she obviously takes it serious."
Charity admitted the audience's reaction to Jenn's casting announcement on After the Final Rose was "definitely mixed," but she thinks viewers will grow to love the bubbly brunette.
"I think initially everyone was like, you know, [surprised]," Charity recalled. "I think [the consensus] was, 'Oh it's going to be [Maria Georgas],' and so I think people were waiting [to hear her name]."
Charity elaborated, "I think everyone's brain was kind of like, 'Wait a second, okay that's not the name we just heard. It's Jenn -- yay!' So the applause kind of came a little bit after."
But Charity said once fans got over the initial shock, the rest of the night was "a celebration" and everyone seemed genuinely "thrilled" for Jenn.
Jenn is "breaking the mold" as The Bachelor franchise's first-ever Asian Bachelorette.
ABC has already announced a list of 28 potential bachelors. Her official cast will be unveiled at a later date.
As for what fans can expect to see this season, Jenn recently teased to Entertainment Tonight that she's going to bring "a fiery energy" and a lot of flirtation to the set.
Jenn also said she plans to be unapologetically herself on-camera, showing all "the good, the bad, the chaotic and psychotic."
Jenn explained how she'd love to find a man who is authentically himself and will "ground" her and put her in her place sometimes. However, Jenn noted that playful, cheeky banter with a man is very important in her relationships.
"You're not going to get 'Polished Jenn.' You're not going to get '[Meek] and Perfect Jenn.' You're going to get 'Crazy Jenn,' and that's the beautiful part of it," Jenn boasted of her approach to dating onThe Bachelorette.
Joey went on to propose marriage to Kelsey during his The Bachelor finale, and the couple is still together. Joey and Kelsey are planning to move to New York together in July or August, once Kelsey's lease in New Orleans is up.
When asked how long it took her to heal and move on from her relationship with Joey, Jenn recently told Us Weekly, "You can't really put a time on processing a breakup."
"I think [you take it] just little by little," she shared, "and one day you just stop thinking about it. It just took a lot of my friends bringing me ice cream and a lot of that."