'The Bachelorette' premiere: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia crush on some of the same guys and send three bachelors home
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/12/2022
The Bachelorette premiered with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia getting to know 32 bachelors and crushing on some of the same guys before jointly choosing to eliminate Roby Sobieski, Joey Young and Justin Young during the Season 19 premiere Monday night on ABC.
Gabby and Rachel decided to cancel the Rose Ceremony and privately eliminate Roby, a 33-year-old magician from Los Angeles, CA; Joey, a 24-year-old twin from Brookfield, CT; and Justin Y., a 24-year-old twin from Brookfield, CT.
The Bachelorette premiered its new season with Gabby and Rachel talking about how they were so excited to go on this journey together as best friends given they had both endured so much pain and hardship on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor.
Rachel revealed her type is tall, athletic and funny, and Gabby said she's dated all different types of men physically but wants someone who is decisive, unlike Clayton.
Gabby unfortunately went into the season assuming most of the men would be untrustworthy after her breakup with Clayton, but she said she's ready to meet her partner and have a family.
"I'm ready to meet my husband, and hopefully it's not the same one that Rachel wants," Gabby joked.
Rachel and Gabby then stood outside of The Bachelor mansion in California side by side and were introduced to 32 bachelors, one by one.
Some of the standout introductions included Jason Alabaster, a 30-year-old investment banker from Santa Monica, CA, who said, like Clayton Echard, he's in love with three women -- except those women are his mother, sister and dog as well as Mario Vassall, a 31-year-old personal trainer from Naperville, IL, who danced his way up to the women.
Ethan Kang, a 27-year-old advertising executive from New York, NY, juggled balls to signify how he can juggle two women, and Kirk Bryant, a 29-year-old college football coach from Lubbock, TX, gave a locker-room type of speech to the two Bachelorettes, pumping them up for what was to come.
Logan Palmer, a 26-year-old videographer from San Diego, CA, brought two baby chicks with him, explaining that he had been practicing how to hang out with two chicks.
And Quincey "Prince" Williams, a 25-year-old life coach from Miami, FL, revealed how he hadn't been sexually active in a year-and-a-half, and Hayden Markowitz, a 29-year-old leisure executive from Tampa, FL, promised he would think with his head and not his penis (like Clayton had).
Ryan Mula, a 36-year-old investment director from Boston, MA, dressed like a clown to insist he's not a clown like Clayton, and Alec Garza, a 27-year-old wedding photographer from Houston, TX, had a children's choir sing his introduction with a song seemingly entitled "Clayton Sucks."
Gabby and Rachel noted how all the Clayton jokes were tired and old; however, they both loved the children's choir and thought Alec's entrance was great.
James Clarke, a 25-year-old meatball enthusiast from Winnetka, IL, arrived with a gigantic meatball sub; Justin Budfuloski, a 32-year-old physical therapist from Solana Beach, CA, showed up with no shoes on; and Brandan Hall, a 23-year-old bartender from Carlsbad, CA, wrestled himself in a blue onesie that even covered his head.
Roby performed a little magic act for Rachel and Gabby, and John Anderson, a 26-year-old English teacher from Nashville, TN, accidentally called Gabby "Rachel."
Tino Franco, a 28-year-old general contractor from Playa Del Rey, CA, arrived on a forklift and said both Rachel and Gabby looked "forking gorgeous" that evening.
Rachel said she was "immediately attracted" to Tino and told Gabby that he's her type. Rachel shared how no one would probably be able to trump Tino's introduction in her mind, and she had been waiting for a handyman type of guy to arrive.
As for Gabby, she pointed out how Spencer Swies, a 27-year-old venture capitalist from Chicago, IL, was her type. Spencer brought out two chairs for the women, presuming they'd like to take a load off and rest their feet for a bit.
Gabby said she liked Spencer's smile and hoped Rachel wouldn't be into him also.
Both girls also thought Aven Jones, a 28-year-old sales executive from San Diego, CA, and Zach Shallcross, a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, CA, were cute.
"It's clear we're going to be attracted to the same guys," Gabby noted in a confessional. "It's going to be pretty tricky... and I think there's going to be hardship dating the same men."
Arguably the most memorable entrance belonged to Jacob "Jake" Rapini, a 27-year-old mortgage broker from Scottsdale, AZ, who rode up shirtless on a white horse all greasy and oiled up. He looked like a main character out of a romance novel.
After meeting all 32 men, Rachel joked about how she and Gabby needed to "divide and conquer." The women planned to figure things out along the way and just go with the flow on Night 1. There was also no precedence for how the men should handle themselves, and so everyone was ready for whatever.
The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer then explained to Gabby and Rachel how they'd each have a First Impression Rose to give out and ample time to get to know all the men.
When giving their first speech of the season, Gabby announced how everyone would need to be patient with each other given this is the first time there are two Bachelorettes for an entire season, and the ladies gushed about having so much testosterone in one room.
Gabby and Rachel proceeded to talk to the guys together at the season's first cocktail party, including the twins, Justin and Joey Young. The twins explained how one of them is bold and outgoing while the other is laidback -- but Gabby made it clear she wasn't feeling either of the guys.
"It ain't doing it for me," Gabby told the cameras.
Gabby, however, did hit it off with Ryan. She thought he was fun and they had a nice energy and playful banter. She said she really enjoyed his company.
Hayden Markowitz, a 29-year-old leisure executive from Tampa, FL, gifted Rachel a sweet birthday card, even though her birthday had already happened days prior. Regardless, Rachel thought the gesture was so cute, and she loved how he made it known that he was interested in only her. Rachel confirmed that she definitely felt "a spark" with Hayden.
Jacob then read Gabby a long list of what he's looking for in a woman. Gabby said his pecks were so rock hard that she couldn't focus and stop looking at them.
Aven assured Rachel that he was there for her, but she was disappointed he didn't go in for a kiss.
Jordan Vandergriff, a 27-year-old drag racer from Alpharetta, GA, showed Rachel an extremely fast race car, and he told the pilot that he was on the show for her. She was surprised, however, that Jordan B. didn't go in for a kiss when they were clearly connecting.
Mario gave Gabby her first kiss of the season and she said he had given her butterflies. Mario made it known that he was only after Gabby's heart.
Tino impressed Rachel by bringing her to the stairs in order to change her perception of staircases. As shown on Clayton's The Bachelor season, Rachel once sprawled out on a staircase and bawled her eyes out.
Tino gave Rachel her first kiss of the season, and she said they had the romantic connection she had been looking for.
But some of the men weren't sure of which women they wanted to pursue, including Logan.
Logan piqued the interest of both women on Night 1. Gabby thought he was endearing and they had a similar sense of humor, but Logan also had Rachel laughing. Rachel said she was really attracted to Logan and appreciated his spontaneity.
Gabby also said she really liked Erich Schwer, a 29-year-old real estate analyst from Bedminster, NJ, and the pair kissed, but Rachel also seemed drawn to Erich and the couple shared some laughs and good conversation.
Erich almost kissed Rachel as well and admitted both women are "amazing."
"I can see how this is going to get complicated very quickly. This is going to be interesting," Erich confessed.
Rachel ended up giving her First Impression Rose to Tino, saying she had been thinking about him all night and really enjoyed their first conversation. She said he had made the stairs a better place for her and she really looked forward to getting to know him more. They sealed the deal with a kiss.
"It was meaningful. I have no doubt in my mind that we could build something real special here, so I'm so stoked about that," Tino gushed to the cameras.
Gabby took a little more time in exploring her different connections, but she ultimately decided to give her First Impression Rose to one man who had really stood out to her -- Mario.
Gabby said Mario had led with great questions and he seemed sweet and genuine, and so he gladly accepted the rose and they kissed again. Mario hoped they could keep building a foundation, and he felt very proud and confident in himself that night.
The first Rose Ceremony of the season didn't begin until the sun had already come up.
Gabby and Rachel, however, didn't have enough time to talk to all the men, and they didn't feel comfortable sending guys home without getting to know all of them better.
Gabby and Rachel therefore opted to cancel the Rose Ceremony, but they were both sure about one thing: neither of them were feeling it with Roby and Justin and Joey Young.
The girls mutually decided they didn't want to string those three men along because neither of them had felt a connection.
Gabby and Rachel felt they were off to a great start, but they had no idea what was going to happen down the road.