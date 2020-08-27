ABC announced the premiere date in a new The Bachelorette Season 16 key art photo showing Clare posing with a red rose as she watches an off-camera man pull a dress sock up his leg.
The Bachelorette released the key art photo on its official Instagram page and captioned the photo, "Get ready Bachelor Nation! @clarecrawley's season of #TheBachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13th at 8|7c on ABC. It's about time."
The photo is a takeoff of the movie poster for The Graduate, the iconic 1967 film about a recent college graduate, played by Dustin Hoffman, who is seduced by an older woman played by Anne Bancroft.
While many The Bachelorette viewers appear to have not gotten The Graduate reference given their puzzled comments on the Instagram posting, the key art photo pokes fun at the fact Clare is the oldest The Bachelorette star the franchise has ever had at age 39.
Although The Bachelorette typically airs on Monday nights every year, Dancing with the Stars will air on Monday nights instead, withThe Bachelorette airing on Tuesday nights this fall.
Clare began filming Season 16 of The Bachelorette at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, CA, in mid-July but reportedly quit production 12 days in because she had "already fallen in love" with one of her bachelors, Dale Moss, a 31-year-old model and former college basketball and football player.
A source previously told Life & Style that Clare even "refused to come out of her room" at one point to film.
An insider had told Us Weekly that The Bachelorette producers were therefore left "scrambling" and "frantic" over how to proceed with the show once Clare opted to end her The Bachelorette journey early.
According to the U.K.'s Daily Mail, Tayshia was filming her round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates late last week and so production is close to wrapping on Season 16.
News of Tayshia's participation first shocked the world on July 31 when a spoiler about her replacing Clare was posted on Reddit and then Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone tweeted there was "some serious validity" to the posting.
Entertainment Tonight subsequently confirmed on August 3 that Tayshia is the new star of The Bachelorette but Clare's short journey to find love will also be featured on the show when it airs this year.
What remains to be seen is whether more men were brought to the resort to date Tayshia, giving her a full roster of The Bachelorette suitors, or if she only had Clare's remaining men to choose from.
Us previously reported the production team began tracking down some of the 42 potential suitors -- who were announced in July as a revised list of candidates -- to come back and film for Tayshia given they had already quarantined.
While it appears Clare and Dale fell in love in only 12 days of filming, multiple sources claim their love affair began way before cameras even started rolling at the La Quinta Resort and Club in July.
"Clare Crawley never spoke to Dale before filming. That is 1,000 percent factual information," Michelle said in her Instagram Stories reposted by Access earlier this month. "Never happened. Fake news."
"She was impressed by his social media account," conceded Michele, who competed for Brad Womack's heart on The Bachelor's fifteenth season and also appeared on Season 2 of Bachelor Pad.
"But never DM'd, never texted, never talked. 1,000 percent fake news... [And] if the rumors are true, that she fell in love with Dale and stopped filming, can I just get a 'hell yeah' on how much self-respect and respect for the other men it takes to stop production."
The Bachelorette's new season was supposed to begin production in March and premiere on May 18, but global health restrictions in light of the coronavirus pandemic had shut down nearly all Hollywood productions.