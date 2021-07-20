Like last year, The Bachelorette will air on Tuesday nights every week due to Dancing with the Stars' new season airing on Monday nights from 8-10PM ET/PT on ABC beginning on Monday, September 20.
Michelle, a 28-year-old teacher from Edina, MN, showed up late on Matt James' The Bachelor season following the third Rose Ceremony but established an instant connection with him.
Matt eliminated Michelle from The Bachelor's 25th season in second place, and then Michelle was announced on After the Final Rose as one of two The Bachelorette stars -- along with Katie Thurston -- for back-to-back seasons in 2021.
Michelle recalled the moment when she first found out she'd be starring on the franchise later this year.
"I would be lying if I didn't say when they first told me, I thought we were going to be the Bachelorette at the same time," Michelle shared.
"And so, I was a little nervous, but once I found out it was two different seasons, I was here for it! I'm excited that I have somebody to bond with over this and share notes as we go."
Given Michelle had seemingly fallen head over heels for Matt, After the Final Rose host Emmanuel Acho asked Michelle if she was ready to try to find love once again.
"I am ready... I really do think that this process works," Michelle explained.
"When you can [cast] out all of these outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I'm just excited. I'm ready to get started!"
Michelle admitted she was absolutely crushed and "not okay" when Matt chose to eliminate her after she met his family at the end of the process.
Michelle revealed to Matt on After the Final Rose, "The moment you left, I completely crumbled. I had to walk away without closure, and I had to fill in the gaps of what our relationship was, and I wasn't okay. I wasn't okay at all."
"And producers were in my room seeing how bad I was hurting, and I asked you for a conversation," she added, "and it wasn't a conversation where I was trying to change your trajectory or change your mind... It was so I could have inner-peace when I left Pennsylvania, and you said, 'No.'"
Matt apologized to Michelle for denying her that conversation she so desperately needed at the time.
Michelle reportedly declined the opportunity to film The Bachelorette right away after Matt's season -- allowing Katie to film her own season of the show -- because she is dedicated to her job as a kindergarten school teacher and didn't want to let her students down.
According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Michelle's edition of the show is expected to begin filming at the end of next week and conclude around September 10.
Michelle and her cast of men -- which is expected to be released soon -- will reportedly move into the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, CA, early next week and then eventually travel to Michelle's home state of Minnesota, where they'll be staying at the Marquette Hotel.
In a subsequent July 13 blog posting, Carbone predicted The Bachelorette's upcoming eighteenth season will be the franchise's last season featuring co-hosts.
"My guess is this will be the show's last season of co-hosts, and by the time [The Bachelor] films, they will have settled on a permanent host moving forward. Nothing set in stone just yet, but I hear that's the plan," Carbone wrote.
In a departure from recent seasons that were filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle and some of her bachelors will reportedly get to travel to more places than just California and Minnesota for hometown dates and Fantasy Suite dates.