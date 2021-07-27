By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/27/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron explains why he flipped a switch upon seeing Cody

Karl drops a bomb and throws Brendan under the bus

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunter defends his aggressive behavior on

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Spencer dishes about his connection with Katie

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael A. says he's doing okay but there's still a lot on his mind

Katie and Michael have a little heart-to-heart

ADVERTISEMENT

Katie confronts her other jilted bachelors, including Andrew

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas participates in The Men Tell All via Zoom

Katie insists she has no regrets from her season

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.