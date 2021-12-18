Last month, Shawn said of his romance with the Season 11 The Bachelorette star on the "Austin AF" podcast, "I don't know if it was true, true love. I guess it wasn't because we'd still be together if it was."
While Kaitlyn told Us Weekly on its "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast that she hasn't listened to Shawn's interview, she's clearly still hurt by what she heard he had said.
"I didn't read it. People told me about it, but it actually just made me a little sad because he had every opportunity to just be happy for me and be happy at where he's at in life," Kaitlyn, 36, shared while promoting the upcoming Dancing with the Stars tour.
"And I was just confused by that because it's been three years, and I thought maybe he would just, you know, we'd want each other to be happy."
"At this point, it's been three years and I'm engaged," Kaitlyn explained, "and I genuinely hope he's just happy in what he's doing. Because at this point, I mean, that would be weird if I felt any other way."
Kaitlyn first met Jason while taping an episode of her "Off the Vine" podcast in October 2018, and he took her out on their first date in January 2019.
Jason -- who found fame when he competed for Becca's heart on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season in 2018 and finished in third place -- moved from his place in Seattle, WA, to live with Kaitlyn in Nashville, TN, in June 2019.
Kaitlyn and Jason, who raise two dogs together, got engaged in May 2021 after two years of dating and have since settled on a wedding date in Summer 2022.
When Shawn appeared on the "Austin AF" podcast on November 18, he said, "I think love is a loose term, like, looking back at it," according to Us.
"There was, like, a serious connection. I don't know if it was true, true love. I guess it wasn't because we'd still be together if it was," Shawn explained.
"Of course, you're thinking it's love. But you're put in a situation where you're completely secluded from the world."
Shawn recalled how he wasn't allowed to talk to his friends or family during filming. He also wasn't able to watch television or use the Internet.
"I mean, you're there for 12 weeks. You're trying to, like, just figure out your emotions and your feelings. And you have this person that you're kind of going through the process with," Shawn recalled.
"So yeah, I question, like, 'Was it true love?' I mean, probably not. Because if it was, like I said, we'd probably still be together."
Shawn reportedly added that "of course" he did "love" Kaitlyn, but he didn't even feel like their engagement was "real" at the time of the 2015 finale.
"I am so, so worn down mentally, emotionally, physically. I knew we were gonna end up together for, like, a long time on that show. I never, never really had a doubt, like, ever," Shawn admitted.
"I was always like, 'Yep, she's gonna pick me.' And then that last night was just like, 'Let's just get this over with and get out of here.' I was asking [producers], like, 'What if I don't propose? Like, I mean, this is kind of a big deal.'"
"And they're basically like, 'If you don't propose, then everyone is gonna hate you,'" the personal trainer claimed.