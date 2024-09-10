Jonathon regrettably waited too long to fully open his heart and express his feelings to Jenn, and so he left The Bachelorette's 21st season after Fantasy Suite dates lamenting about how he had gotten in his own way of finding true love.
"I want so badly to keep those friendships but nothing more than that," she noted.
When asked where he and Jenn filmed their TikTok vides, Jonathon said on the September 10 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast, "My buddy was doing a photo shoot in the Hills and so we rented a house and [Jenn] just happened to be in Burbank. We got together before she left for Boston."
"We grabbed [a sushi] dinner and made some videos," he added.
When asked if he'd like to turn his dynamic with Jenn into something more romantic, Jonathon replied, "That's a crazy question to answer. I don't know. I don't know how to answer that."
Jonathon continued, "I'll tell you this: it's a hard position to be in when -- and I'm not just trauma dumping right now -- but when, like, I think people have been in love with the idea of me before and then not actually myself."
Jonathon noted that getting eliminated from The Bachelorette in third place made him feel like "everyone else can see" his worth "except for the person" he really wanted to see it.
"It's hard to go back on that... I'm not saying [getting back together] could never happen. I'm not saying that," Jonathon acknowledged, prompting Nick to compare Jenn and Jonathon's current situation to what Tyler Cameron had experienced with Hannah Brown after finishing as the runner-up on her The Bachelorette season.
Jonathon, however, confirmed he and Jenn have not had a real conversation about the possibility of exploring their relationship again.
ADVERTISEMENT
"The conversation has not been had yet, but she's going to be in L.A. for the next few months [for Dancing with the Stars], and that's where I live. So at some point, [we will]," Jonathon noted.
Nick advised Jonathon not to tease Bachelor Nation for too long about his relationship with Jenn -- if nothing is going to happen, like in the case of Hannah and Tyler -- because people might turn on them.
"What if we don't know though?" Jonathon asked. "What if we can't make our minds up?"
Nick therefore asked Jonathon point blank, "Do you want to try? Do you want to explore it?"
"I don't know," Jonathon replied. "Open-minded is probably where I stand."
Jonathon reiterated how his third-place finish won't be "something that's easy" for him "to move past," especially when taking into account his dating history as a whole and how he's been hurt before.
"I don't know. I genuinely have no idea," Jonathon repeated.
When Jenn and Jonathon showed the world they're hanging out, fans began shipping them as a couple.
"I hope they are staying together and rekindling," one fan wrote on TikTok.
"I love how Devin followed Jonathon a couple days ago but he never followed Devin back. He truly has your back! Love that you have him in your life!" another person gushed.
"Please be together!!!!" a third TikTok user wrote.
And another The Bachelorette fan mentioned in the comments how Jonathon was a "slow burn" on the show but sometimes the slow and steady person "wins the race." The person added, "Guess we shall see."
Jonathon clearly thinks very highly of Jenn, even after she dumped him on The Bachelorette.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jonathon took to Instagram on September 5 and wrote about how he's "so incredibly honored to have been a part" of Jenn's journey!
"She has been an inspiration to women everywhere and I'm so proud of the way she carried herself throughout this process," Jonathon gushed.
"She experienced a situation on a national scale that I would never want to see someone go through, but this WOMAN walked on stage, with her head held high, and handled herself with so much class and beauty that my jaw is on the floor."
Jonathon continued in his upload, "Jenn, from me, my family, and anyone that has had the absolute privilege of meeting you, you're an incredible woman and we are SO proud of your journey. I will be cheering you on as you shake it down on DWTS and all the success after."
Jonathon admitted on the August 29 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that he knew he was going home after Fantasy Suite dates.
"I think there was just an X factor missing. Especially watching it back, you can kind of see it. She's confessing her love for Marcus, and Devin's saying that he's in love with her," Jonathon said.
But Jonathon said he was sitting in "this middle ground" with Jenn in which neither of them had reached that depth with each other.
"We were like, 'Everything is great, everything is fun, and we have no issues with each other!'" Jonathon recalled.
"There was no drama and it was just free and easy, but that next step was there [and we were behind]."
But if Jonathon and Jenn don't work out, he has an official invitation to look for love on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season next year.