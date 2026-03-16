The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer has teased that Taylor Frankie Paul's upcoming season will be "explosive."

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Whether there will be fireworks, bombshells or both, The Bachelorette's 22nd season will apparently keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

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"It all starts [Sunday, March 22] on the most explosive season of The Bachelorette yet," Jesse teased during a trailer for Taylor's season that aired at the end of The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose reunion special Sunday night on ABC.

In the season preview, Taylor says she wants to fall in love and find her person.

Following a montage of romantic dates, one bachelor says, "She is romantic and sweet -- unless you piss her off."

Taylor tells one man, "You're not going to embarrass me and make me the fool. And now, you're going to go pack up and leave!"

One suitor calls Taylor "a badass," before The Bachelorette star is shown asking someone, "Do you think you can date a mom, actually, and not just f-ck one?"

A bombshell is then dropped that one of Taylor's bachelors allegedly "slammed one of her friends" before competing the show.

"I might as well have my ex here. Leave! Get in the car and leave!" Taylor firmly states, seemingly referring to her most recent ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, who cheated on her during their relationship.

Taylor proceeds to ask men for their roses back, showing that she wasn't following any rules.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) 

Multiple men appear to fall for Taylor, who shares she's "optimistic" about finding the man of her dreams on the show.

"You have totally kept us on our toes, but it's led us to this point," Jesse finally tells Taylor.

"This ends in love or heartbreak," Taylor teases. "He's a risk that I'm taking."

Jesse then asks, "You're just worried the other person's not ready?"

"Yes," The Bachelorette star replies.

The clip wraps with Taylor sobbing about how she's afraid to make the wrong choice again.

"Because I'm made the wrong one so many times," Taylor cries to the cameras.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star had revealed in December that she was "shocked" by the outcome of her season and she couldn't wait to talk about it.

"[I felt] lots of different emotions for lots of different reasons," Taylor explained to Us Weekly in a March interview, when looking back on her final days filming The Bachelorette.

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"It ended in a Taylor way. Some people may know what that means, and some people might not."

It's possible Taylor may have been torn between her final suitors on the show.

"I think you can be in love with more than one person," Taylor shared with the magazine.

"I think you always love someone more, but I think you can be very confused about multiple people."

One thing Taylor is not confused about, however, is that she wants to continue living in Utah with her three kids and two "baby daddies."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Taylor welcomed daughter, Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with her ex-husband Tate Paul.

After divorcing Tate in May 2022, Taylor began her relationship with Dakota, and they welcomed a son, Ever True, in March 2024.

Taylor and Dakota broke up in late 2024, but Taylor didn't publicly reveal their split until early 2025.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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