"It all starts [Sunday, March 22] on the most explosive season of The Bachelorette yet," Jesse teased during a trailer for Taylor's season that aired at the end ofThe Bachelorette: Before the First Rose reunion special Sunday night on ABC.
In the season preview, Taylor says she wants to fall in love and find her person.
Following a montage of romantic dates, one bachelor says, "She is romantic and sweet -- unless you piss her off."
Taylor tells one man, "You're not going to embarrass me and make me the fool. And now, you're going to go pack up and leave!"
One suitor calls Taylor "a badass," beforeThe Bachelorette star is shown asking someone, "Do you think you can date a mom, actually, and not just f-ck one?"
A bombshell is then dropped that one of Taylor's bachelors allegedly "slammed one of her friends" before competing the show.
"I might as well have my ex here. Leave! Get in the car and leave!" Taylor firmly states, seemingly referring to her most recent ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, who cheated on her during their relationship.
Taylor proceeds to ask men for their roses back, showing that she wasn't following any rules.