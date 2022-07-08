Jesse said The Bachelorette's nineteenth season, which premieres Monday, July 11 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, is going to be "completely unprecedented."
"When it was announced that they were gonna be the Bachelorettes back at After the Final Rose, [I thought], 'Never done this before. How are they gonna be dating the guys? Who's going on dates? How do they navigate this?'" Jesse questioned.
The host said while Gabby and the pilot "took charge," they were "faced with a lot of very difficult circumstances and situations" when dating the same 32 bachelors.
They also had "a lot of very difficult conversations [that] needed to be had" during the season, according to the sports analyst and former The Bachelor star.
"But at the end of the day, I think it was their friendship and their support of each other that really helped them through it all -- magically, somehow," Jesse said.
"And I don't know how, [but] this whole thing just worked and I cannot wait for Bachelor Nation to see how it all unfolds."
Jesse admitted there were "a lot of different scenarios that we could never anticipate" and that Gabby and Rachel "could not prepare for," including the possibility they may fall in love with the same guy -- or a guy may have feelings for both women.
"It's two love stories, two completely different journeys, [but] people are gonna need a notebook -- and take notes -- to try to follow who's dating who [and] what's going on," Jesse shared. "Because it's literally double the love, double the drama and double the fun."
Jesse said the season was so great ABC may consider having two leads in one season again.
While the upcoming installment of the franchise will mark the first time two women will be handing out roses throughout the entire season, Jesse said thereâ€™s a potential that two men could share the gig going forward.
"I think it's a great question. I think it's totally possible," Jesse told the magazine.
"I think when a show's been on for 20 years, I think you have to constantly be trying to find ways to reinvent things. And I think the show [has] done an outstanding job of that over the years."
Jesse noted how it will be "interesting to see" how Bachelor Nation responds to the new season.
"I can't wait for it, I think they're gonna love it. And so we'll see kind of where this leads down the road," Jesse concluded.
Jesse previously told E! News how Gabby and Rachel "deserve a ton of credit" because they "took control" and "made up their own rules."
After getting strung along and ultimately rejected by The Bachelor's Season 26 star Clayton Echard in a group dumping session, Rachel and Gabby -- who had become good friends during the season -- planned to support and encourage each other through The Bachelorette process.
The Bachelor creator and executive producer Mike Fleiss assured fans in April that Rachel and Gabby were not pitted against each other when filming the show.
"No drama...Just two friends helping each other find true love!" Mike tweeted at the time.
Season 21 The Bachelor star Nick Viall believes he received the inside scoop from production.
Nick recently shared on his "The Viall Files" podcast how The Bachelorette was filmed on a cruise ship and will allegedly have a Bachelor in Paradise "feel to it."
"It is on a cruise ship -- part of it," Nick claimed. "I asked people because it sounds like the producers think it's gonna be really interesting, but very different."
ABC featured two Bachelorettes in one season only once before, but Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson were forced to face off against each other for a solo The Bachelorette role on Night 1 of the show back when Season 11 aired in 2016.
The men voted for the woman they'd like to continue dating, and Kaitlyn ended up starring on the season with more votes. Britt, who had already competed against Kaitlyn for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor's nineteenth edition, was sent home immediately.