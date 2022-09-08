The Bachelorette's nineteenth season is going to conclude with a two-night event on Tuesday, September 13 and Tuesday, September 20 on ABC, and Jesse has teased that fans should brace themselves for how Gabby and Rachel's separate journeys to find love are going to end.
"It's the first time ever on The Bachelorette that we've had a two-night live special event," Jesse told the Daily Pop for E! News.
"I think the big reason is because so much happened with both Rachel and Gabby on those last days in Mexico, and so much has happened since that time as well."
Jesse continued, "So we thought it was best to pause [and] bring both Gabby and Rachel live to set with their men to address a lot of the controversy that's about to unfold."
The Bachelorette already featured Rachel embarking on all three of her Fantasy Suite dates and falling for Aven Jones, Tino Franco and Zach Shallcross. While Rachel's feelings are incredibly strong for her Final 3 bachelors, Tino is the only man whom Rachel has said, "I love you," to.
Following his overnight date, Zach accused Rachel of doing "a 180" and being "inauthentic" during their private time off-camera, and he began to question who the real Rachel is and whether the deep connection he felt with the flight instructor was genuine.
According to Jesse, "something was just off" between Rachel and Zach on their overnight date in Mexico.
"I don't know if you could tell, but when we saw them have that conversation the morning after, something just didn't seem right," Jesse said.
The latest The Bachelorette episode ended with Zach pulling Rachel aside before the Rose Ceremony to address his confusion and concerns.
"We're all sort of waiting for the answers to find out what happened that night in the Fantasy Suite that turned things upside down -- because it seemed like things between Zach and Rachel were going so well," Jesse pointed out.
For Gabby's part, she broke it off with both Johnny DePhillipo and Jason Alabaster before going into Fantasy Suites with them. Neither man felt ready to get engaged at the end of the process, and so both breakups appeared mutual.
Gabby then determined her only suitor left standing, Erich Schwer, was the love of her life.
Gabby seemed to think she and Erich, who admitted he was in love with Gabby and didn't want to leave the show without her, would live happily ever after.
But Jesse said while Gabby and Erich "had an outstanding time in Mexico up to this point," they're "not at the finish line just yet."
Based on a preview of the big finale event, Rachel and Tino fight, Rachel feels her character has been questioned, Erich hurts Gabby by saying he's not ready for a marriage proposal, and Rachel accuses Aven of yelling at her.
The girls will apparently go on a tumultuous ride, that may or may not end with them getting engaged.
On The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special, Jesse promised viewers that the finale will be "one of the most intense, unpredictable, and just totally insane endings in Bachelorette history."
He also said no one will ever see this shocking ending coming.
Jesse also noted how it will be "the most emotional finale in Bachelorette history."
"And you will all bare witness to the crazy controversy that is about to ensue... Prepare yourselves for the most shocking finale of all time," he added.
And Gabby revealed earlier this week on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast how the finale is going to be filled with "twists and turns."
When asked to describe The Bachelorette ending in one word, Gabby threw out "unpredictable."