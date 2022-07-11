"Yes, yes you will [have contenders]," Jesse told TooFab. "I'm sure it's gonna get promo-d. There are several."
One Rose Ceremony in particular may even trump Clayton Echard's famous "Rose Ceremony from Hell," when he attempted to give Gabby and Rachel roses after admitting to them that he had fallen in love with three people and had also slept with both of them in the Fantasy Suites.
"There's one in particular that I know is going to light up social media in Bachelor Nation, I guarantee it," Jesse said of a Rose Ceremony on The Bachelorette's upcoming edition.
Jesse also said The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All is sure to be explosive, as well as After the Final Rose, both of which have yet to be filmed.
"I'm not ready for it. I'm gonna take some time and get myself mentally ready, but there's gonna be a lot to have to digest, go back over and clarify and get closure," Jesse explained.
"I think that's one of the great things about these live specials is there's a lot of questions left unanswered, a lot of closure that the cast needs to get together. Rachel and Gabby's season is not short on drama. That is for sure."
Jesse clarified the drama isn't just between the ladies and their cast of suitors.
"As you know, Men Tell All, that's going to be an absolute circus," Jesse teased. "We'll have to get through that as well. There's gonna be a lot to discuss. A lot of very difficult conversations, but a lot of conversations that need to be had. I'll say that."
Gabby previously said The Bachelorette is going to be a crazy and wild ride, and Jesse agreed.
"We just did not know what to expect and we just rode the lightning all the way through it," Jesse said of the filming experience.
The sports analyst and former The Bachelor star added, "If you think you know the answers to the test when you get here, you're in for a rude awakening. Reality TV has a way of going in directions, there's things that are going to happen here that you just never expect or anticipate."
Jesse said hosting a show with two leading ladies was definitely "more work" than hosting Clayton's The Bachelor season.
"Got a lot more you gotta keep track of. Who's dating who? It's like when you're in your living room and there's a crime scene and you're putting pictures and names and attaching everything by string in this massive web, that's basically what it's like. It's like the Love Wall between Rachel and Gabby," Jesse told TooFab.
"As much as you think you know where things are gonna go or what's gonna happen or who's gonna end up with who, even as the host, you ultimately don't know anything."
Jesse said he had to be there for two people going through different relationships and their own set of experiences.
"[They were] looking for different things... I'm always trying to be there to help guide them as best I can," Jesse noted.
Jesse previously told E! News how Gabby and Rachel "deserve a ton of credit" because they "took control" and "made up their own rules."
After getting strung along and ultimately rejected by Clayton on The Bachelor earlier this year, Rachel and Gabby -- who had become good friends during the season -- planned to support and encourage each other through The Bachelorette process.
The Bachelor creator and executive producer Mike Fleiss assured fans in April that Rachel and Gabby were not pitted against each other when filming the show.
"No drama...Just two friends helping each other find true love!" Mike tweeted at the time.
Season 21 The Bachelor star Nick Viall believes he received the inside scoop from production.
Nick recently shared on his "The Viall Files" podcast how The Bachelorette will allegedly have a Bachelor in Paradise "feel to it."
"It is on a cruise ship -- part of it," Nick claimed. "I asked people because it sounds like the producers think it's gonna be really interesting, but very different."
ABC featured two Bachelorettes in one season only once before, but Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson were forced to face off against each other for a solo The Bachelorette role on Night 1 of the show back when Season 11 aired in 2016.
The men voted for the woman they'd like to continue dating, and Kaitlyn ended up starring on the season with more votes.
Britt, who had already competed against Kaitlyn for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor's nineteenth edition, was sent home immediately.