The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison admits Clare Crawley's remaining bachelors got "cheated" out of finding love in a new promo released by ABC.

The Bachelorette's official Instagram page posted a teaser video of the upcoming Thursday, November 5 episode of the series' sixteenth season, and the clip confirms Clare is definitely going to be replaced as leading lady.

"Boys, it is great to see all of you here, because you guys got a little cheated," Harrison, 49, announces to the group.

"You didn't really have an honest chance to find love," he added.

It's been widely reported Clare quit the The Bachelorette 12 days into filming because she fell in love with frontrunner Dale Moss and wanted to pursue a real relationship with him instead of continuing to date other men.

However, Clare has recently "liked" tweets suggesting production forced her off the show, and Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone and The Bachelor alum Michelle Money -- who is close friends with Clare -- also believe it wasn't Clare's decision to leave early. (Harrison has denied these claims, saying Clare had "complete control" over her season).

In the promo clip released this past weekend, Harrison reveals to Clare's remaining suitors, who were all gathered in one room at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, CA, that a new woman would be brought into the picture for them to meet and get to know.

"So, your new Bachelorette is on her way here right now. Well, the big question: who is she?" Harrison asks as a limo pulls up to the resort.

"Well, how about I just go get here and I let her come in here?"

The guys simultaneously and eagerly reply, "That works!"

"The next person to walk through these doors will be your new Bachelorette, and possibly, your wife," Harrison adds. "Have fun tonight and I'll see you guys later."

The guys subsequently agree the new The Bachelorette star must be super nervous, and bachelor Bennett Jordan notes, "Hopefully she's ready for what she's getting into."

The girl who arrives in the limo is Tayshia Adams, who made a brief appearance at the conclusion of The Bachelorette's October 27 episode when she stepped out of a pool in a sexy bikini.

Tayshia vaguely mentioned her The Bachelorette appearance on Thursday's episode of her new Click Bait podcast with Hannah Ann Sluss and Joe Amabile.

"If you couldn't tell, I'm in an extra good mood today," Tayshia gushed on the podcast.

She joked, "I was just told to swim in a pool!... All I know is that I love Palm Springs, I love La Quinta, I vacation there, it's summer, it's hot, and there was a pool. I was just swimming around; I don't know what you're referring to."

News of Tayshia's participation first shocked the world on July 31 when a spoiler about her replacing Clare was posted on Reddit and then Carbone tweeted there was "some serious validity" to the posting.

Entertainment Tonight subsequently confirmed on August 3 that Tayshia was the new star of The Bachelorette, and then she was spotted filming at La Quinta Resort & Club.

In late September, Harrison all but gave away Tayshia will be starring on Season 16 at some point this year.

"She's not not the Bachelorette," Harrison joked with ET the time.

"In all seriousness, Tayshia is a very good friend of mine. I absolutely love and adore this woman, and I would love for her to have that opportunity to be the Bachelorette, should that ever arise."

He added, "She would be a great candidate [for Bachelorette]. She always was. She was on the top of our list from the start."

As for how Clare's journey to find love ended, she is reportedly engaged to and still in love with Dale.

To read spoilers on Tayshia's portion of The Bachelorette season, click here.

