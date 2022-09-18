During Tino's hometown date on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season, Joe expressed skepticism of the process and one's ability to find love in just a couple of months, and he also grilled Rachel to the point where she thought his family "hated" her and disapproved of her dating Tino.
Joe has been vocal on social media ever since The Bachelorette premiered in July, and his latest Facebook post about the ABC reality series was on Tuesday, September 13 ahead of Part 1 of the show's finale.
"BachelorNation will be sorry when they won't have me to kick around any more," Joe wrote with a smiley face, before calling out Rachel's father.
"And so will Sam Rubin at KTLA Channel 5. Big Tony, you'll have to wait your turn! Watch the Bachelorette, tonight at 8 for the (yawn) most shocking finale ever (just part 1). So glad it's almost over!!! #bachelornation."
In the comments section of Joe's post, a person wrote how she wishes none of her friends and family will ever appear on The Bachelor franchise.
"My eyeballs are always sore afterwards from my constant eye rolling," wrote the woman.
And Joe replied, "And the crying!"
Tino's mother Sandi Franco also "liked" a comment asking the couple to "hang in there" as the show airs.
On August 30, also Joe posted a humorous "tell all" about himself, supposedly answering some of Bachelor Nation's questions about Tino's hometown date.
"1. I'm 5-6, and a gentlemen's 5-6 at that. 2. No, I have NEVER dyed my hair (look closely you can see the grey) 3. NO, I do not have a comb-over (and it is not a rug either) 4. NO, I am not the same age as Tino, as a few tweets suggested," Joe wrote.
"5. We are Mexican, not Italian, though media keeps saying Italian. If he really is Italian, it's news to me, and then I'd be asking really tough questions! 6. Tino is amazing. He supported our son's cancer recovery, volunteers to the cause to this day and volunteers countless hours. 7. Sandi is spelled Sandi not Sandy 8."
Joe went on to list how there are "no vampires" in his family and Sandi has more than one dress.
Joe concluded with No. 10, writing, "I am too young and too tall to be part of the Lollipop Guild in the Wizard of Oz. Nor have I ever been aboard the Starship Enterprise, (but I do share a Jewish heritage with Spock.) #bachelorettes #bachelornation."
On July 20, Joe reposted a chart on Facebook showing which cast members received the most screentime in Episode 2 of The Bachelorette 19, and Tino was all the way towards the bottom.
"Bachelorette Update: Week 2 and our son Tino is still alive and received another [rose emoji]. If you barely saw him on this week's episode, it wasn't because you nodded off. A friend shared this graphic: Looks like a piece of luggage received more screen time than Tino!" Joe wrote.
"(Zoom in -- What nerd keeps these stats?) At least he didn't do a handstand in his speedo. On a related note, I'm still waiting for my on-air apology from Sam Rubin of the KTLA Morning News. Sam, man up! #SamRubin #ktla5news #TeamTino."
Going back to July 11, Joe pointed out on Facebook how his son had received the First Impression Rose or "whatever that is."
"Never have seen the show, but watched the premiere Monday. Sam Rubin of KTLA 5 ripped everyone on the show to shreds but he doesn't know a thing about Tino (do a little homework Sam before you paint everyone with the same brush)," Joe posted at the time.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Not sure how we feel about the idea of finding your soul mate on TV and Sam's right, it's a bit cheesy, but nothing wrong with a little fun -- It's not 60 Minutes. Let's hope Tino doesn't bring shame on the name, and above all, he may not be welcomed back home if he cries on the show! But we love him anyway. #TeamTino #ktla5news #SamRubin."
Joe also penned a since-deleted comment in July in which he had told Tino not to sleep with anyone on the show.
After Tino's hometown date, Rachel continued to date Tino in spite of what his family thought about her and their relationship. Rachel just wanted to make sure that Tino would put her first and never leave her, even if his family never came around to the idea of them being a couple.
Tino promised Rachel multiple times that he loved her and would always have her back, and the 28-year-old from Playa Del Rey, CA, insisted that his family would eventually get to know her and love her.
Tino also said he typically only talked to his father about "sports" and so Joe's sudden interest in his love life was a bit surprising.
Part 2 of The Bachelorette finale airs Tuesday, September 20 from 8-11PM ET/PT on ABC.
Tino is Rachel's only remaining bachelor, and so the pair must decide if they want to get engaged. However, previews show there is major drama to come between Rachel and Tino.
"There is no way this works out," Tino shouts to production. "She's throwing me under the bus saying that all of this is lies!"
And Rachel yells at Tino for blindsiding and betraying her, saying, "You're lying straight to my face! Look at me in the eyes and lie to me again."
It's unclear whether Tino's parents will sit in the live studio for the finale or participate.