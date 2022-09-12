The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey's final bachelor Erich Schwer has apologized for an offensive blackface photo that resurfaced from his past.

A yearbook photo of Erich in blackface recently resurfaced on social media, and the 29-year-old real estate analyst from Bedminster, NJ, appears to be holding himself accountable.

"I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating," Erich wrote Thursday on Instagram.

"What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance. I was naive to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior."

Erich continued, "I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability."

Erich is the only man left on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season who is competing for Gabby's heart.

After hometown dates, Gabby endured mutual breakups with both Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillipo because the men had admitted they weren't ready to get engaged at the end of the process.

Nate Mitchell, who fell short of a hometown date because Gabby wasn't prepared to be a stepmom, addressed Erich's apology on Thursday.

"Appreciate you taking ownership bro, I can't absolve you of this but I can attest to the man I've met and you have been nothing less than someone who I'd consider a friend," Nate wrote.

"You aren't the first person I've befriended with a similar past and the difference is not having an attitude of willful ignorance. Your school accepting this behavior and posting this to a yearbook tells me that no peers or faculty around you spoke out to guide you away from this issue."

Nate added, "Kids do fall victim to their environments time and time again. Continue to grow and learn from your past and I'll continue to support you and provide advice should you need/ask for it."

And Logan Palmer gave Erich credit for talking about "his mistakes" and being "a man."

"Guys who have met you know what kind of person you've been," Logan concluded.

Gabby, however, has yet to publicly react to the Erich controversy.

On The Bachelorette, Gabby determined that Erich was the love of her life whom she had been looking for, and Erich shared how he loved Gabby and couldn't imagine leaving the show without her.

But The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer teased to E! News that while Erich and Gabby "had an outstanding time in Mexico," they're "not at the finish line yet."

And based on a preview of what's to come on The Bachelorette finale, Erich meets Gabby's family but then hurts her by saying he's not ready to pop the question.

"I just want to date you. Getting engaged before that happens is not how things usually go," Erich says.

"I'm so sick of it," Gabby cries. "What am I supposed to do -- walk away because he's not ready to propose? It makes me feel that I'm unlovable."

Jesse has called The Bachelorette finale -- airing Tuesday, September 13 and Tuesday, September 20 on ABC -- the "most emotional and unpredictable finale of all time."

For Rachel Recchia's part, she still has Zach Shallcross, Tino Franco and Aven Jones in the running for her heart. The latest episode left off with Rachel about to hand out two roses.

