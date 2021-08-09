Katie accepted a marriage proposal from Blake, a 30-year-old wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, at the Final Rose Ceremony after hurting Justin, a 26-year-old investment sales consultant from Baltimore, MD, who left the season brokenhearted.
Katie admitted that after Greg quit the show, she felt "defeated" and questioned her own worth. She had just recovered from Michael Allio quitting only to have another frontrunner crush her heart and disappoint her.
Katie definitely considered ending her The Bachelorette journey early, and Kaitlyn asked Katie if any part of her believed her split from Greg was her fault.
"In that moment, absolutely. I regretted not responding differently, and I kept replaying in my head, 'What did I do that was so massive -- for someone who is in love with me to then turn around and want to leave?' In that moment, I completely blamed myself," Katie revealed.
"I tried everything I can to make him stay. I am literally on my f-cking knees, begging this man to stay, and he's telling me it's not good enough. I never saw that side of him and I was very caught off-guard. I was like, 'Who are you? Do I even know Greg?'"
Kaitlyn announced Katie was "done" with the process at that point and wanted production to book her a flight home to Seattle, WA.
Katie wondered if she should chase either Greg or Michael and didn't know how to handle the situation and what her next step was going to be.
Katie confirmed she and Greg hadn't spoken since their tense and emotional goodbye, and she claimed she didn't know what she wanted to say to him. A part of Katie was still angry and sad about Greg's departure.
"It's disappointing to see the way I was spoken to when I was trying to understand and communicate and save our relationship, and to watch him talk down to me and twice walk away from me, that's not a man," Katie declared.
Footage then flashed back to Katie the morning after her earth-shattering breakup with Greg in New Mexico, when both Blake and Justin were still in the running for her heart.
Katie felt confused and conflicted after having gone through "a lot," and she admitted it was hard to commit to the process and see it through. Katie wanted to have her fairy-tale love story in the end, but she said she needed a man who would trust her and fight for her.
Katie didn't know how to pick up the pieces and just move forward when she was struggling and so heartbroken -- but she decided to try.
Meanwhile, Blake was shown telling Justin that Greg seemed "off" the previous day and he didn't know what was going on. Justin also had "zero clue" what happened between Greg and Katie.
Tayshia and Kaitlyn then approached Katie's Final 2 bachelors, and Kaitlyn shared how Greg had left the show and Katie was therefore "emotionally devastated" and "struggling."
Justin assumed Katie was having doubts after handling so much adversity on her journey to find The One, and both he and Blake didn't know where they stood with Katie.
However, Tayshia announced how both of their journeys on the show would continue and they'd be able to receive quality, uninterrupted time with the Bachelorette. Neither Blake or Justin knew what to expect, but they just hoped Katie had really moved on from Greg.
Justin also worried Katie was going to hold back going forward in order to avoid getting hurt again.
ADVERTISEMENT
Katie set out to follow her intuition and her heart, and with that being said, she embarked on her first overnight Fantasy Suite date with Blake.
Katie told the cameras she was ready for a fresh start with a man who had always been there for her, but she acknowledged their time together was going to feel different and, if she couldn't envision a sincere future with Blake, their romance would be ending shortly.
For their date, Greg and Katie laughed and played by throwing paint-filled water balloons at each other, and Blake said he loved seeing Katie smile and enjoy herself after a tough week.
"I just hope that she's not in a place where she's looking back," Blake noted.
Katie proceeded to tell Blake how Michael had left the show to be with his son and so she lost a very strong connection with him, only to get dumped by Greg days later. Katie admitted Greg's exit was sudden and shocking.
"Greg is someone I saw being here this week with the overnights, you know? And maybe even as far as meeting my family. And I'll be honest, there was a part of me that wanted to quit," Katie confessed.
She insisted, however, that she wanted to continue the process, and Blake kissed Katie.
Blake said he had underestimated the amount Katie cared for or thought about Greg and he wasn't really sure where Katie's head was at.
"An engagement is a two-way street and there's still more things to learn about her. There's a lot to talk about," Blake reasoned.
"I love Katie, I love her a lot, but if Katie is still hung up on Greg and she can't match that, then there's no point in getting engaged if she's having doubts going into an engagement."
Blake planned to tell Katie that evening that he loved her, but he said he was nervous and feared Katie maybe didn't reciprocate his feelings. Blake told Katie that night that he would never say he's falling in love with her and then "get up and leave."
Blake insisted he doesn't play games when it comes to love and there's a reason why he tends to hold onto that word "love" and only says it to his mother and his father. Blake said he tried to show his love through affection because it's easier than saying it verbally.
Blake explained to Katie that seeing her with his family made his feelings real and in that day and night, he felt a lot of love from her -- through her kiss and her touch and the way she looked at him.
Blake said he realized he loved Katie when she scored a goal while playing street hockey with his Canadian family and she yelled, "Go America!"
Blake's eyes welled up with tears and he continued, "It's scary to say because I promised myself that I wouldn't say it to anybody unless I'm sure, but I've been telling you all along that I have been. I love you and I'm f-cking really excited about a life with you."
Katie replied, "Wow!"
Katie said she was "speechless" because she could relate, although she had been waiting to say those three words to only one person at the end of the show.
However, Katie apparently learned her lesson from not being vulnerable and open with Greg, who had also professed his love to the Bachelorette when she essentially shut down emotionally on him.
"It's a huge word," Katie told Blake. "And as much as I want to be stubborn, and just like you, it's scary and it's crazy -- but I f-cking love you so much, and I couldn't be happier that you're here! I'm so glad."
The couple kissed and then Blake said all the weight on his shoulders had lifted. Katie then invited Blake into their Fantasy Suite, and he of course chose to forego his individual room.
Katie said the night was special and she got to enjoy a Fantasy Suite with a man she loved.
"I have not felt this happy in a long time. All I ever wanted was to find somebody who loved me for exactly who I am, and with Blake, I just feel like he completes me," Katie told the cameras.
Blake gushed about feeling overwhelmed and excited, adding that Katie is "everything" he ever wanted and he was convinced she's his "person."
ADVERTISEMENT
The next day, the cameras panned to Katie's black bra on the floor, and Blake told Katie that it felt good to be in love and say he's in love. Katie repeated, "I love you," and Blake said waking up next to Katie felt like a dream.
The couple was shown eating breakfast in bed together, and Katie called her whole evening with Blake "truly perfect." She said she realized when Blake professed his love that he's the only guy she wants to be with.
"There's nothing I've ever wanted more than this adventure I think him and I could have together. The way Blake treats me, the way he makes me feel, that's what I want. And we want to walk away together at the end of this," Katie shared with the cameras.
Katie told Blake that their night together was everything she needed and could have hoped for.
Katie subsequently gushed to Kaitlyn how she had been "plenty satisfied" the night before "many times," and Kaitlyn shouted with glee.
Katie said it was clear she loved Blake once she figured out that he wasn't going to leave her, even after he learned she nearly quit the show due to Blake's departure. She seemed thrilled that Blake was going to stand by her during challenging times.
"All of this sadness and heartbreak led me to this moment," Katie told Kaitlyn. "It was the best day of my life. It's exciting, it's crazy, and it took a lot to get to this point."
Katie revealed she had given herself entirely to Blake and so he had captured her heart. She therefore had to break up with Justin at the start of their one-on-one date.
Justin couldn't wait to be alone with Katie, and he said he loved her, and so a big blindside was awaiting him.
When Katie and Justin reunited, Katie immediately asked to sit down and talk. Katie shared how Greg leaving was tough for her to handle and she even considered quitting the show, but she decided to see this journey through to the end.
Katie said she was looking forward to their date but Blake's date came first and she told him that she was falling in love with him.
ADVERTISEMENT
Katie said she only wanted to say that to one person, and knowing she's in love with Blake, it wouldn't make sense for them to progress their relationship and have Justin meet her family.
Justin expressed how he had learned to open up, which brought about some amazing feelings as well as ones that really hurt. Katie shared how they only got this far because Justin had been vulnerable and she appreciated his painting and talents so much.
Katie promised Justin that he'll be an excellent husband and father and she hadn't taken this decision lightly.
Katie broke down into tears and admitted she had been dreading this breakup, and Justin replied, "I think the world of you... I just hope you know how special you are and that Blake knows what he has in you and that he doesn't take it for granted."
Katie said hearing those words meant more to her than Justin would ever know, and it was clearly a hard goodbye for both individuals.
Katie confirmed Justin is "an amazing man" who had done "nothing wrong" and it felt terrible to hurt the bachelor and cause him pain.
"It's just crazy. You know, like, we've spent a month together, getting to know each other and talking about our families," Justin said in his final words.
"I was picturing how great today was going to be and what our life was going to look like -- and that's it. It's so hard. You come here obviously wanting to end up with Katie, and you just don't want it to end. It's hard. It's hard. It hurts, man, I gave this everything."
A part of Katie was still scared, but she was hoping she'd have the love story she wanted with Blake.
Justin was then shown sitting down with Kaitlyn and Tayshia in-studio in front of an audience.
Justin confessed he felt "blindsided" by his breakup with Katie and it had taken a lot to put himself out there and be so open. Justin said he seriously considered proposing marriage to Katie and had a lot of love for her and so it felt like his heart was "stepped on."
ADVERTISEMENT
"No one wants to feel like they're not good enough," Justin noted, although he said he respected Katie's decision-making and the fact she had been following her heart. "But it doesn't make it easier."
Justin said he couldn't help but think if he made Katie's Final 2 bachelors only by "default" because both Greg and Michael had left. Justin said he would have liked to receive a rose from Katie at a Rose Ceremony and feel chosen.
"Do you feel like Katie gave you a fair shot?" Tayshia asked Justin.
"No," Justin replied.
Kaitlyn and Tayshia then welcomed Katie onstage, and Katie and Justin hugged each other. Justin was emotional upon seeing Katie again. In fact, he was crying and could barely compose himself.
Katie said it wasn't until her overnight date with Blake when she realized he's her person and Justin was definitely around for a reason. She said they had "a huge connection" and there are so many unseen moments that they shared.
Justin acknowledged Katie had changed him for the better and his family noticed. The pair clearly have a lot of respect for each other and seemed to gain the closure they both needed.
Footage then flashed back to Blake meeting Katie's family for the first time, and he was pretty terrified and felt the pressure. Blake had high expectations for himself and for their meeting, and Katie comforted Blake by saying nothing really shocks her loved ones.
Blake met Katie's mother and sister-like aunt, who have both seen Katie in love before. Katie hoped they'd support and trust her decision to be with Blake and not be skeptical of their love.
Blake, who lives in Canada, revealed his plan to visit Africa frequently after the show to work for a non-profit animal organization. Katie's loved ones were just curious whether Blake could handle all the female in their family.
Katie's aunt told Blake he better be "secure as f-ck" coming into their family because they didn't really need or care about him on a personal level. Katie told her mom that she's in no rush to get married and have kids but she'd like to share her life with Blake.
ADVERTISEMENT
Katie's aunt warned Blake that love and marriage can sometimes be "a trainwreck," but Blake said he and Katie were willing to do whatever it takes to stay together and keep their love going.
Blake didn't think he was coming up with the right answers, and he essentially got grilled. Katie's aunt was worried about Katie and Blake having a long-distance relationship, but Katie insisted they'd figure things out and take things as they come.
Blake and Katie hadn't discussed whether and where they'd move in together, but Blake told Katie's mom that he hoped to move in with Katie right away because he hadn't felt a love like this for years.
Katie's mom cried in Blake's presence and ultimately came across as a supporter of the relationship, but Blake suddenly became nervous about the marriage proposal since talking about an engagement is one thing and actually getting engaged is another.
"I'm just stressed out," Blake said in a confessional.
That night, Katie and Blake embarked on their last date leading into the FInal Rose Ceremony, and so there was a lot riding on this date, according to Blake.
Blake was experiencing some doubts and questions in his mind about whether he and Katie were truly ready for that next step, and then the couple met with a spiritual healer. Katie and Blake shared their fears and insecurities on a date designed to release any and all negative feelings and energy.
Katie felt supported and loved by Blake, and she said she never wanted to lose him.
Blake admitted he's afraid of being stagnant in life and so he always embraces change. With that being said, Blake feared he'd want to change things after making the commitment of a marriage proposal.
Katie promised to not harp on the uncertainty of her future and let go of her fear of abandonment and not being accepted for who she is. She also feared she's not pretty and good enough for Blake, adding that she feared heartbreak and losing him.
The couple burned their fears and insecurities in a ceremony on the beach, and Blake held out hope that he and Katie could be absolutely perfect together.
ADVERTISEMENT
"What if I'm not ready to propose? It's just stressful. She'd be devastated," Blake noted.
But Katie gushed about how Blake was "the missing piece" to her life and she never wants to experience a day without him going forward.
Blake then met with Tayshia, who had asked The Bachelor franchise's jeweler Neil Lane to send over engagement rings so Blake could pick one out.
Blake was unfortunately feeling "unsure and uneasy" as Katie was shown getting ready for the Final Rose Ceremony, and he just didn't seem confident in whether he was making the right decision to get down on one knee.
Blake was apparently coming down with a case of cold feet.
"I know I love everything about Katie, but I just feel like my mind is over run. You want clarity... but my head feels like scrambled eggs, and I don't know if I'm going to be able to do this," Blake shared.
Meanwhile, Katie was convinced she'd be leaving the show with a ring on her finger and a fiance. She explained, "Blake is someone I want in my life forever, starting today... Falling in love with him is a love I've never had before."
Tayshia told Blake that if he was struggling so much with the decision to propose marriage and second-guessing himself -- when Katie was totally ready and excited for it -- then he needed to let the Bachelorette go.
On Katie's way to the Final Rose Ceremony, she gushed about Blake being her soul mate and how she felt like they were meant to be. Katie said their bond was so much more than just a strong physical attraction and connection.
"I honestly think my biggest fear is walking away alone," Katie disclosed.
When it became time for the Final Rose Ceremony, Blake told Tayshia and Kaitlyn that he was "freaking out."
Blake took a couple of deep breaths upon reuniting with Katie, who said she thought Blake was late to her journey to find love but she figured out "love shows up when it wants regardless of time traditions and expectations."
ADVERTISEMENT
Katie said Blake showed up exactly when he was meant to and she'd forever be thankful that he fought to be on the show and date her. Katie said their chemistry was instant and she quickly fell "head over heels" in love with him given he's "caring, supportive, confident and passionate."
"The night that you said you loved me changed my life forever, because I knew in that moment I wanted to love you for the rest of my life -- you and only you," Katie shared in tears.
"You have made me the happiest woman alive, and in a world of change, I want to be your constant. I'll love you today, I'll love you tomorrow, and I'll love you forever. I can't wait for our journey to begin."
After a moment of silence and hesitation, Blake said it felt like he was dreaming and living out what felt like a fairy-tale. Blake said they had a connection and understanding that seemed too good to be true but he always knew it would be them in the end.
Blake gushed about not needing words to communicate with Katie and how he knew Katie was right for him through little insignificant moments, such as when she called him "trouble" and looked into his eyes while dancing at a concert.
"I just honestly knew, and I know how great of a wife you're going to be and mother you're going to be. But I know there's things that scare you. I know that you in the past have talked about how you've had to compromise who you are to make relationships work, and I don't want you to do that. But I can't give you what you came her for," Blake said.
"Because you deserve a lot more than that. You deserve the world, and I'm excited to support you and be there for you every day moving forward."
The couple kissed and then Blake got down on one knee and presented Katie with a beautiful large oval-cut engagement ring.
"Will you marry me?" Blake asked.
"Yes!" Katie shouted with joy before kissing her new fiance. "I love you. I'm engaged! I love you!"
Katie then handed Blake her final rose and the pair rode horses together into the sunset.
On After the Final Rose, Katie and Blake made their first public appearance together since getting engaged during the show.
ADVERTISEMENT
Katie gave Blake a huge kiss onstage and boasted about how her engagement ring is perfect and exactly what she would have picked out for herself. Katie said she loves Blake, who is looking forward to living "real life" with Katie.
Katie said her family just found out about her engagement with the rest of Bachelor Nation because she couldn't trust them to keep a secret.
Blake gushed about how he fell in love with Katie during his hometown date when the pair played hockey together, and Katie said she realized her love for Blake at that time as well.
Katie said her relationship with Blake has strengthened since they filmed the show and they're a different couple now than they were at the Final Rose Ceremony. Katie expressed how she appreciates Blake risking his reputation for love and really fighting for her.
Katie was proud of Blake for taking their engagement so seriously because the fact he felt uncertainty for a little bit meant he really comprehended the commitment behind it.
Katie shared how the ups and downs were "all worth it" to end up with Blake and she's "so lucky" to have him.
Katie thanked Tayshia for introducing her to Blake and to Kaitlyn for picking her up when she was at her lowest in the bathroom following Greg's departure.
Blake told his fiancee that he's so proud of her and thinks the way she carried herself on The Bachelorette is so sexy.
With that being said, people from all different parts of the audience stood up with boomboxes and played the couple's song "Memorize You" by Season 17 American Idol winner Laine Hardy.
Blake had Katie dance with him onstage as she bawled her eyes out with pure joy.
Be sure to check back with Reality TV World soon for a recap of Greg's After the Final Rose appearance and his heated confrontation with Katie, who didn't hold back her anger and frustration.