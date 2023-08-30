While The Bachelorette star will be living in Los Angeles during filming and Dotun already lives in Fresno, CA, viewers are well aware Dancing with the Stars has a very hectic and demanding schedule -- and so many fans are worried about whether their The Bachelorette engagement will survive it.
"Well, you guys wouldn't know, but we continued that work ever since filming ending," Dotun told BachelorNation.com of his relationship in a joint interview with his new fiance.
"Our love has never been deeper. I continue to fall more and more in love every day, and so going into Dancing with the Stars, we both feel extremely secure in our relationship."
Dotun -- whom Charity had selected as her winner over runner-up Joey Graziadei during The Bachelorette's Season 20 finale that aired on August 21 -- added that he "is just so supportive."
"And the fact that we're not doing long distance and we're going to be together [helps]. I'll be home and I'll have dinner ready for her after those long practices," Dotun sweetly shared.
"And yeah, if anything ever happens, we [both agree] this relationship is a priority. And I think we have the communication skills to talk about it and take a step back any time it's needed."
Charity chimed in, "Absolutely." She also asked concerned fans out there to "just chill" because "nothing is going to come between" them.
Charity shared with Us Weekly in a separate interview how she "didn't really know" Dancing with the Stars was "going to truly happen."
The family and child therapist from Georgia explained, "But [Dotun], obviously, is so supportive of it, which I admire."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Charity gushed of her man, "He's my biggest fan, which is great to have that. So he will be here with me in L.A. as we take on this -- we'll be doing it together. He just won't be the one dancing. I'll be up there, [but] he'll be along."
Charity also reiterated how Dotun and her engagement will "always" be her priority going forward.
"Since the announcement, she's looked me in my eyes every day and been like, 'Hey, I want you to know that this is my priority and that's just what it's going to be,' and [she] has continued to give me that reassurance," Dotun shared with Us.
"And I think I'm more excited than she is... I'm like, 'Let's do this!' But I have no doubt in our ability to continue fostering our relationship, and we'll be together."
By participating in Dancing with the Stars, Charity will be following in the footsteps of many The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums before her who have competed on the reality dancing competition -- including Gabby Windey, who placed second on Dancing with the Stars' 31st season last year.
Charity was only the second celebrity officially announced as a Dancing with the Stars contestant for Season 32.
The first celebrity unveiled was Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, who made headlines this past March when her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Tom Sandoval, had been cheating on her with their Bravo co-star and her former best friend, Raquel Leviss.
The entire cast of Dancing with the Stars -- its celebrities and their pro partners -- will be announced on the Wednesday, September 13 episode of Good Morning America, and an official premiere date is expected to be released soon.
The former Dancing with the Stars judge and two-time mirrorball trophy champion continued, "The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of... The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years."
Julianne added, "The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again -- and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans -- for another exciting season."