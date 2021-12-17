The Bachelorette's eighteenth season with Michelle Young is about to wrap up on ABC, which means well over a dozen The Bachelorette couples have formed on television over the years.

The Bachelorette -- which featured two Bachelorettes, Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, on one season for the first time on Season 16 last year -- has historically had a higher success rate when it comes to lasting relationships compared to The Bachelor.

However, a string of recent breakups -- including a divorce -- has damaged The Bachelorette's success rate and left only a small handful of former The Bachelorette stars still with the bachelors they picked as their winners at their season's final Rose Ceremony.

This means of course that more than a dozen women experienced heartbreak after seeking love on The Bachelorette. But that doesn't mean they're not happy being single right now or that they didn't eventually find love outside of reality TV.

Curious to see how each The Bachelorette couple turned out since the show first premiered on ABC in 2003? Who are the beautiful stars engaged or married to now?!

Click our GALLERY link below to browse through photos of The Bachelorette stars and their significant others -- starting with early-season stars like Trista Rehn, Meredith Phillips, Jen Schefft, DeAnna Pappas, and Jillian Harris, and continuing through to more recent leads Ali Fedotowsky, Ashley Hebert, Emily Maynard, Desiree Hartsock, Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, Becca Kufrin, Clare, Tayshia, and Katie Thurston!

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

