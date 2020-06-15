Arie and Jason are actually married to their runner-ups (Jason is married to his Season 13 runner-up Molly Malaney, while Arie married his Season 22 runner-up Lauren Burnham), and Peter is currently dating Kelley Flanagan after giving his final rose to Hannah Ann Sluss and then dumping Hannah to make an (unsuccessful) attempt to make things work with Madison Prewett.
But six former The Bachelorette stars are married to or still engaged to the winners from their respective seasons, and there have only been 15 completed seasons!
This means of course that nine women experienced heartbreak after seeking love onThe Bachelorette. But that doesn't mean they're not happy being single right now or that they didn't eventually find love outside of reality TV.
Curious to see how each The Bachelorette couple turned out since the show premiered in 2003? Who are the beautiful stars engaged or married to now?!