The Bachelorette's sixteenth season with Clare Crawley will air on ABC later this year -- which means fifteen previous The Bachelorette couples have been formed on television.

The Bachelorette has had a significantly higher success rate when it comes to lasting relationships compared to The Bachelor franchise.

After 24 seasons on the air, only four stars from The Bachelor are still with women from their seasons -- Peter Weber Arie Luyendyk Jr. Sean Lowe, and Jason Mesnick

However, only Sean is married to his final pick, Season 17 winner Catherine Giudici.

Arie and Jason are actually married to their runner-ups (Jason is married to his Season 13 runner-up Molly Malaney, while Arie married his Season 22 runner-up Lauren Burnham), and Peter is currently dating Kelley Flanagan after giving his final rose to Hannah Ann Sluss and then dumping Hannah to make an (unsuccessful) attempt to make things work with Madison Prewett.

But six former The Bachelorette stars are married to or still engaged to the winners from their respective seasons, and there have only been 15 completed seasons!

This means of course that nine women experienced heartbreak after seeking love on The Bachelorette. But that doesn't mean they're not happy being single right now or that they didn't eventually find love outside of reality TV.

Curious to see how each The Bachelorette couple turned out since the show premiered in 2003? Who are the beautiful stars engaged or married to now?!

Click our GALLERY link below to browse through photos of The Bachelorette stars and their significant others -- starting with early-season stars like Trista Rehn, Meredith Phillips, Jen Schefft, DeAnna Pappas, and Jillian Harris, and continuing through to more recent leads Ali Fedotowsky, Ashley Hebert, Emily Maynard, Desiree Hartsock, Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, and Becca Kufrin!

