'The Bachelorette' Couples Now: Who did 'The Bachelorette' stars and their winners marry ultimately? Where are they now? (PHOTOS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/22/2021
The Bachelorette's seventeenth season is currently airing on ABC, which means seventeen The Bachelorettecouples have previously formed on television over the years.
The Bachelorette -- which featured two Bachelorettes, Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, on Season 16 last year -- has had a higher success rate when it comes to lasting relationships compared to The Bachelor franchise.
Arie and Jason are actually married to their runner-ups, as Jason is married to his Season 13 runner-up Molly Malaney and Arie married his Season 22 runner-up Lauren Burnham.
But six former The Bachelorette stars are married to or still engaged to the winners from their respective seasons, and there have only been seventeen Bachelorettes!
This means of course that eleven women experienced heartbreak after seeking love onThe Bachelorette. But that doesn't mean they're not happy being single right now or that they didn't eventually find love outside of reality TV.
Curious to see how each The Bachelorette couple turned out since the show premiered in 2003? Who are the beautiful stars engaged or married to now?!