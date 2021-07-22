The Bachelorette's seventeenth season is currently airing on ABC, which means seventeen The Bachelorette couples have previously formed on television over the years.

The Bachelorette -- which featured two Bachelorettes, Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, on Season 16 last year -- has had a higher success rate when it comes to lasting relationships compared to The Bachelor franchise.

After 25 seasons on the air, only three stars from The Bachelor are currently still with women from their seasons: Sean Lowe, Arie Luyendyk Jr., and Jason Mesnick

However, only Sean is married to his final pick, Season 17 winner Catherine Giudici.

Arie and Jason are actually married to their runner-ups, as Jason is married to his Season 13 runner-up Molly Malaney and Arie married his Season 22 runner-up Lauren Burnham.

But six former The Bachelorette stars are married to or still engaged to the winners from their respective seasons, and there have only been seventeen Bachelorettes!

This means of course that eleven women experienced heartbreak after seeking love on The Bachelorette. But that doesn't mean they're not happy being single right now or that they didn't eventually find love outside of reality TV.

Curious to see how each The Bachelorette couple turned out since the show premiered in 2003? Who are the beautiful stars engaged or married to now?!

Click our GALLERY link below to browse through photos of The Bachelorette stars and their significant others -- starting with early-season stars like Trista Rehn, Meredith Phillips, Jen Schefft, DeAnna Pappas, and Jillian Harris, and continuing through to more recent leads Ali Fedotowsky, Ashley Hebert, Emily Maynard, Desiree Hartsock, Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, Becca Kufrin, Clare Crawley, and Tayshia Adams!

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

