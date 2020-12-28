Shortly after The Bachelorette finale aired on ABC on Tuesday, Zac and Tayshia revealed their future plans.
"She has a one-way ticket to New York," Zac told People of the California girl. "We're going to get comfortable. And I'm going to date the heck out of her!"
Tayshia, however, confirmed she plans to live a "bi-coastal" lifestyle although she's moving to New York.
"I'll still have my place in California so we'll be bicoastal, but that's the plan!" Tayshia shared.
Tayshia gushed about starting her life with Zac, whom she dubbed "a mush."
"We have so many similarities regarding our goals in life," Tayshia explained.
"I've never been in a relationship like this before. Our communication is phenomenal and I feel really safe with Zac. It just feels so right. And I can't wait to experience life with him by my side."
The couple admitted they're "not rushing" into a wedding and marriage, but Tayshia told the magazine, "It's an amazing sense of security to know that I'm not going anywhere, and he's not going anywhere."
As far as their careers go, Tayshia -- a social media influencer and former phlebotomist -- said she could envision working by Zac's side one day.
"Zac has such a big heart and his line of work is just helping people," Tayshia said.
"That's why I got into the medical field, because I truly do enjoy helping people. If I could help in any part with [the recovery center Zac co-founded, Release Recovery], that's a good partner to have by your side, working together to help others."
And as fans are well aware based on The Bachelorette season, Tayshia wants to have a big family.
"She wants 17 children," Zac joked with People, adding that he's "always wanted" to be a father.
"I would love to have five children. And Zac isn't shying away from that!" Tayshia said with a laugh.
"It's been a really hard year for everyone, including myself. But I'm so happy that I ended it with so much love."
Zac then got down on one knee as Tayshia openly sobbed with her hands over her mouth.
"Will you marry me?" Zac asked, presenting her with a diamond engagement ring.
"Yes! Yes 1,000 times," Tayshia gushed in reply.
Tayshia told Zac that she felt "more than" love for him at her Final Rose Ceremony.
"It's this wild, wild love that I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly made me believe there doesn't need to be flaws, that I deserve a love with a man that won't run away," Tayshia said.
Although The Bachelorette has come to an end, fans can look forward to The Bachelor's 25th season starring Matt James premiering Monday, January 4 at 8PM ET/PT.