The Bachelorette couple Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark just celebrated their first Christmas together on the East Coast!

Tayshia and Zac were shown getting engaged on The Bachelorette's Season 16 finale on Tuesday, December 22, and just days later, the couple traveled to New York to spend the holiday together.

"Cheers to our first Christmas! XO, Clarky & The Queen," Tayshia, 30, wrote alongside a selfie of the pair in which they were both smiling big, People reported.

Clarky and The Queen are apparently Tayshia and Zac's sweet nicknames for each other.

And Zac, a 36-year-old addiction specialist from Haddonfield, NJ, reportedly shared a video of Tayshia walking around Rockefeller Center in a mask and orange beanie hat.

"We're out here right now. She's getting her New York City on," Zac reportedly wrote on Instagram Stories.

Prior to heading to Zac's stomping grounds, the happily-engaged couple also stopped to see Tayshia's family in Laguna Beach, CA.

Zac helped Tayshia's father move a couch and got to spend some quality time with Tayshia's loved ones, according to Page Six.

"Merry Christmas," Tayshia captioned a Friday Instagram photo from the gathering that took place on Wednesday, December 23.

"This is the first time in a year & a half my entire family is together! And in addition to that we have my brothers Fiance Samantha & my Fiance Zachary! MY HEART IS SO FULL!"

Zac commented on Tayshia's post, "I love it when you call me Zachary."

Shortly after The Bachelorette finale aired on ABC on Tuesday, Zac and Tayshia revealed their future plans.

"She has a one-way ticket to New York," Zac told People of the California girl. "We're going to get comfortable. And I'm going to date the heck out of her!"

Tayshia, however, confirmed she plans to live a "bi-coastal" lifestyle although she's moving to New York.

"I'll still have my place in California so we'll be bicoastal, but that's the plan!" Tayshia shared.

Tayshia gushed about starting her life with Zac, whom she dubbed "a mush."

"We have so many similarities regarding our goals in life," Tayshia explained.

"I've never been in a relationship like this before. Our communication is phenomenal and I feel really safe with Zac. It just feels so right. And I can't wait to experience life with him by my side."

The couple admitted they're "not rushing" into a wedding and marriage, but Tayshia told the magazine, "It's an amazing sense of security to know that I'm not going anywhere, and he's not going anywhere."

As far as their careers go, Tayshia -- a social media influencer and former phlebotomist -- said she could envision working by Zac's side one day.

"Zac has such a big heart and his line of work is just helping people," Tayshia said.

"That's why I got into the medical field, because I truly do enjoy helping people. If I could help in any part with [the recovery center Zac co-founded, Release Recovery], that's a good partner to have by your side, working together to help others."

And as fans are well aware based on The Bachelorette season, Tayshia wants to have a big family.

"She wants 17 children," Zac joked with People, adding that he's "always wanted" to be a father.

"I would love to have five children. And Zac isn't shying away from that!" Tayshia said with a laugh.

"It's been a really hard year for everyone, including myself. But I'm so happy that I ended it with so much love."

Tayshia selected Zac at the end of her The Bachelorette journey to find love over her runner-up Ben Smith, a 29-year-old Army Ranger veteran from Venice, CA.

"I can't picture another day, another moment, without you in my life," Zac told Tayshia after she declared him the winner of her heart.

"And if you'll let me, I'm going to choose you right now. I'm going to choose you tomorrow morning. I'm going to choose you next week and next year. I'm going to choose you forever. And I love you."

Zac then got down on one knee as Tayshia openly sobbed with her hands over her mouth.

"Will you marry me?" Zac asked, presenting her with a diamond engagement ring.

"Yes! Yes 1,000 times," Tayshia gushed in reply.

Tayshia told Zac that she felt "more than" love for him at her Final Rose Ceremony.

"It's this wild, wild love that I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly made me believe there doesn't need to be flaws, that I deserve a love with a man that won't run away," Tayshia said.

Although The Bachelorette has come to an end, fans can look forward to The Bachelor's 25th season starring Matt James premiering Monday, January 4 at 8PM ET/PT.

