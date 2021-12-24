Michelle, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher from St. Louis Park, MN, selected Nayte, a 27-year-old Canadian sales executive who currently resides in Austin, TX, as her Season 18 winner over her self-proclaimed "devastated" runner-up Brandon Jones.
Nayte proposed marriage to Michelle at the Final Rose Ceremony that aired during Tuesday night's finale of The Bachelorette, and their experience as an engaged couple post-filming has apparently been eye-opening.
"It's a relationship where we have fun together, we talk about controversial issues together, we vent to each other, we check each other and make sure that we're positive," Michelle toldPeople in a joint interview with Nayte.
"We dance, sing, goof around, all of it."
Nayte echoed that sentiment and revealed, "We just really, like, flow."
"If I could sum up how our relationship is," he explained, "it really just flows so seamlessly from being big kids to having strong, deep, meaningful conversations to having normal day to day [exchanges], like, 'Hey, what do you want to eat today?'"
Nayte said he and Michelle simply "vibe" and "talk about music" and "talk about artists" that they like.
"And we just talk about how much we love each other. Everything just flows seamlessly, from one vibe to the next," Nayte shared. "I think that's the best way to explain it, I think."
"Everything just flows," Nayte reiterated. "It's just so natural, I guess, being with Michelle. It's amazing."
Michelle and Nayte have apparently grown much closer as they've gotten to spend more time together in the real world, alone and off-camera.
"It's weird that we can be engaged, but when we got engaged, I had no idea what [Nayte]'s favorite color was," Michelle admitted.
"I had no idea what his favorite food was, and I had to ask for his phone number! That's not normal! You know? It's really weird."
Michelle playfully revealed how she wonders if she had asked her bachelors enough questions while starring in The Bachelorette role considering she's constantly surprised by Nayte.
"There are these times where I'm like, 'Oh my God, did I not do my job?' Because I don't know his favorite color! I don't know his sweater size. And there may have been a moment when I did not remember his birthday!" Michelle confessed.
Nayte joked, "You definitely forgot my birthday."
"Regardless, we figured it out! July 8," Michelle said with a laugh, before looking at her fiance, "I got you!"
And Michelle said the more she learns about Nayte, the more she realizes there are so many things they "just connect on."
"We are exactly -- it's eerie to a point, how we're similar," Michelle revealed.
"A lot of weird things we're very similar," Nayte agreed.
Michelle passed the ball to Nayte to expose how they're really different, but Nayte decided to just "focus on the positives."
"One day, so we were together, and Michelle [forgot her toothbrush]... I don't know why it was one of the best moments of my life for some reason, but I was just like, 'Yeah, that's wifey right there," Nayte recalled.
Nayte apparently caught Michelle using his toothbrush one day because she had forgotten her own.
"She was brushing her teeth with it, and I was like, 'I cannot wait to marry this woman, like, we are out here sharing toothbrushes! This is everything I've ever wanted!' It's something I've always wanted, I don't know why," Nayte said with a laugh.
"That's so gross!" Michelle declared with a big smile.
"It was just like, 'This is my forever. We are now sharing toothbrushes,'" Nayte noted.
"But not all the time... We have separate toothbrushes, obviously, but when she just grabbed it and started brushing her teeth, I was like, 'I'm marrying the heck out of this girl.'"
And Michelle said there's also no doubt in her mind she's going to end up marrying Nayte.
"You can have all these passionate moments but when you get into the real world, are you a person who's going to stick in and hold on and work through things?" Michelle questioned.
"That's when I truly understood the depth of Nayte. He said love changes, but it doesn't mean you love each other any less."
Michelle told People that she's never met anybody like her fiance.
"I've never met anybody even, like, remotely close to him because he just has so many layers," Michelle gushed. "And even now, like on a daily basis, I'm like, 'What did I do to deserve this? How did I get lucky?'"
"He tells me how he feels about me every day, multiple times," she added.
Nayte revealed on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose that he'll be moving to Minnesota in the next couple or few months and the lovebirds have already begun house-hunting.
In fact, The Bachelor family gifted Michelle and Nayte a down payment on their first house together. (Michelle was caught whispering to Nayte that the check was for $200,000).
Michelle shared how she continues to fall more in love with Nayte every day, and Nayte believes their relationship is going to last "forever" because they have the type of love everyone searches for.