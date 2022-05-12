Michelle and Nayte got engaged on The Bachelorette's Season 18 finale last year, which aired in December 2021, but the couple is still living apart and trying to make a long-distance relationship work.
Michelle -- who is living in Minneapolis, MN, and Nayte, who currently resides in Austin, TX -- were therefore asked about their future plans during the May 10 episode of "Bachelor Happy Hour," which is co-hosted by Michelle and Season 14 The Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin.
Michelle explained she and Nayte have begun talking about moving in together and settling down now that she's able to take a break from "traveling so much" following trips to New York, Los Angeles, Mexico, and Canada.
"So I've finally been home [in Minnesota] long enough where I've been able to get into a routine, so it's been really, really nice," Michelle shared.
"I feel like [us moving in together] is the burning question. Every time I do a Q&A online, everyone is like, 'Why haven't you moved in yet? When are you moving in together?'"
The fifth grade teacher revealed, "And really, it's just that we're trying to figure out where we want to be and what location we want to be at."
"It's just a constant, ongoing conversation and kind of depends [on] what next year is going to look like for me."
"Am I going to be in the classroom or am I going to try to do something outside of the classroom? And him right now, he's working remotely but they might be going back into the office."
"So we're kind of just taking both of our positions into consideration, and then once the school year is done, I think I'm going to have a better idea of where I'm going to be, and then we're going to kind of cater to that... and figure it out together."
"Oh yes, but I wouldn't see [Nayte]," Michelle said with a laugh. "I wouldn't see either of them or I would just never see Nayte alone."
In the meantime, Nayte joked about his obsession connecting with others in the metaverse.
"I'm looking at buying real estate right now in the metaverse," Nayte said.
"I'm laughing. That's where our gift from the franchise is going -- not a real house, but to a house in the metaverse," Michelle said, cracking up. "For legal reasons, this is a joke! Please know, this is a joke."
The Bachelor family gifted Michelle and Nayte a down payment on their first house together following her The Bachelorette season. (Michelle was caught whispering to Nayte on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose that the check was for $200,000).
"Nayte and I, we know so many different people and we have such big families and that's a huge part of [our planning process]," Michelle told Us Weekly.
"And so coming out of a pandemic... one thing that we both can't imagine is having a small wedding," the Minnesota native added, "and so we want to make sure that we're completely clear of that so that's not even a stressor for us, and then, [we want to have] warm weather [on our big day]."
ADVERTISEMENT
Michelle assured the magazine that although she and Nayte live apart, they're in constant communication.
"If we're not hanging out, we're texting [or] FaceTiming. We do a lot of movie nights like over FaceTime or Zoom. We've been making it work," Michelle noted, adding, "When we are together, we just spent time together like nonstop."
Nayte previously told Us that he and Michelle would like to marry in the summer, and so it appears they won't be tying the knot until at least Summer 2023.
"We're definitely feeling it all out," Nayte said, before Michelle revealed they'll live together "eventually."
After getting engaged last year, Nayte revealed on After the Final Rose that he had planned to move to Minnesota in the next two or three months and the lovebirds had already begun house-hunting.
Michelle gushed to People in December 2021 about how she and Nayte "have fun together" and can have deep conversations about controversial issues and more.
"We vent to each other, we check each other and make sure that we're positive," Michelle said. "We dance, sing, goof around, all of it."
Nayte echoed that sentiment and noted how their relationship just "flows" effortlessly.
"I've never met anybody even, like, remotely close to him because he just has so many layers," Michelle shared of her fiance at the time. "And even now, like on a daily basis, I'm like, 'What did I do to deserve this? How did I get lucky?'"
Michelle also told People, "I fall more in love every day."
"I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family with a healthy marriage and I thought, 'I'm not going to give up until I have that.' He's my person," she said. "And I didn't know I could love at this level."