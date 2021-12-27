In the pictures, Nayte and Michelle were smiling ear to ear as they sat on Santa's lap. Nayte was flashing the peace sign while Michelle flaunted her engagement ring in one of the images.
"Santa brought my Christmas present a little early this year. Although he may be regretting it after Nayte REQUESTED to sit on his lap," Michelle captioned her post.
"Merry Christmas Y'all!" she added.
And Nayte uploaded the same photos on his own Instagram account and wrote, "Believe it or not, but I had to drag Michelle's cute butt to go take a picture with Santa."
Nayte also wished his fans a jolly holiday, writing, "Merry Christmas everyone!!!"
Michelle, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher from St. Louis Park, MN, selected Nayte, a 27-year-old Canadian sales executive who currently resides in Austin, TX, as her Season 18 winner over her self-proclaimed "devastated" runner-up Brandon Jones.
Nayte proposed marriage to Michelle at the Final Rose Ceremony that aired during last week's finale of The Bachelorette, and the couple definitely still appears to be in the honeymoon stage two months after their engagement.
"It's a relationship where we have fun together, we talk about controversial issues together, we vent to each other, we check each other and make sure that we're positive," Michelle told People in a joint interview with Nayte after the finale.
Nayte echoed that sentiment and revealed, "If I could sum up how our relationship is, it really just flows so seamlessly from being big kids to having strong, deep, meaningful conversations to having normal day to day [exchanges], like, 'Hey, what do you want to eat today?'"
Nayte said he and Michelle simply "vibe" and "talk about music" and "talk about artists" that they like.
Michelle told the magazine that she's never met anybody like her fiance.
"I've never met anybody even, like, remotely close to him because he just has so many layers," Michelle gushed. "And even now, like on a daily basis, I'm like, 'What did I do to deserve this? How did I get lucky?'"
"He tells me how he feels about me every day, multiple times," she added.
Nayte revealed on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose that he'll be moving to Minnesota in the next couple or few months and the lovebirds have already begun house-hunting.
In fact, The Bachelor family gifted Michelle and Nayte a down payment on their first house together. (Michelle was caught whispering to Nayte that the check was for $200,000).
Michelle shared with People, "I fall more in love every day."
"I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family with a healthy marriage and I thought, 'I'm not going to give up until I have that.' He's my person," she said. "And I didn't know I could love at this level."
"Every day, we'll just catch each other in just this, like, flow of emotion," Nayte shared.
"It's just like, 'Holy crap, we are each other's. This is our life. This is actually forever.' We actually have a connection that is forever."
Nayte admittedly struggled to open up and be vulnerable throughout The Bachelorette season. Michelle even experienced moments where she doubted Nayte's intentions and feelings for her, and she feared she could end the process alone and brokenhearted.
But Nayte told Michelle everything she needed to hear and more during their last date together on the show. Nayte assured the Bachelorette that he loved her, wanted to spend the rest of his life with her, and couldn't even imagine her being ripped away from him.
"The show only lasts so long," Nayte noted. "Now it's done and we're just two people madly in love going down this road. And we're each other's rocks for life."