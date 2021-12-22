The 27-year-old Canadian sales executive who currently resides in Austin, TX, clarified in his joint interview with Michelle, "In the near future, we'll put it that way."
Michelle, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher from St. Louis Park, MN, gave Nayte her final rose over her self-proclaimed "devastated" runner-up Brandon Jones, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR.
Nayte proposed marriage to Michelle at the Final Rose Ceremony that aired during Tuesday night's finale of The Bachelorette's eighteenth season, and Michelle suggested she probably could have predicted she'd end up with Nayte fairly early in the dating process.
"Nayte was always nearly, like, one of the strongest connections, if not the strongest connection," Michelle revealed to the magazine of her First Impression Rose recipient.
"And what I wanted to do is I really wanted to challenge myself to make sure that I was open to everybody, because in a situation like The Bachelorette or The Bachelor, conversations can change a lot of different things."
Michelle said that despite appearances while watching the two-hour show every week, her conversations with the men were not "short."
"[You're] not talking small talk -- you're not talking about favorite colors and favorite foods, like, you really do dive deep," Michelle noted. "You see those conversations throughout the whole season change very quickly [as short snippets]."
Nayte admittedly struggled to open up about his feelings and truly be vulnerable with Michelle throughout the season.
Michelle's parents, LaVonne and Ephraim Young, even expressed to Michelle how Nayte didn't seem ready to get engaged and they were missing a "warmth" from him that they had felt with Brandon.
LaVonne and Ephraim were worried Nayte would break Michelle's heart and never make her a priority.
"It's just such a unique situation with opening up and being vulnerable," Michelle said.
"And honestly, my brother and my dad are two of the kindest people with the biggest hearts, but as far as speaking about emotions, it's not something that they do, you know, frequently. And with that, honestly, it kind of felt [like I was] right at home with Nayte."
It took time for Nayte to fully profess the extent of his love and assure Michelle that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. And it apparently took until the couple's final date in Mexico for Michelle to release her doubts and fears about Nayte.
However, Michelle told Us that her beloved parents "instantly" accepted Nayte once they discovered she had picked him and the 6'8" bachelor in turn proposed marriage.
"There's just so many different layers of this process with the cameras and production, and it's a very quick timeline," Michelle reasoned.
"I was able to get the answers that I needed and once I was able to get those answers, my family really trusted me with that."
LaVonne, for instance, had told Nayte that while he was saying all of the right things, she wasn't feeling his words. Nayte left the meeting with Michelle's parents a little deflated and pointed out to the Bachelorette how her mother is clearly "a straight shooter."
"They also trust that one conversation -- in this high-pressure moment -- isn't always going to necessarily point to somebody's character," Michelle said.
"And so, they have welcomed Nate with open arms and are so happy to have [him be] part of the family."
While Nayte said he envisions tying the knot with Michelle in "the near future," their next step as a couple is to enjoy the holidays together, with both of their families, apparently.
"We are tired, but excited, running on adrenaline, just really happy that we can be out in the open," Michelle told the magazine.
"Just do, like, the smallest things, like, I think we're both really excited to walk through the airport together. That's been something that's crossing my mind. We can finally get to do that today."
Nayte agreed he's looking forward to embracing the "little things," adding, "We're visiting family, that's for sure. We're gonna be bouncing back and forth, but it's gonna be a great time."
Nayte revealed on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose that he'll be moving to Minnesota in the next couple or few months and the lovebirds have already begun house-hunting.
In fact, The Bachelor family gifted Michelle and Nayte a down payment on their first house together.
(Michelle was caught whispering to Nayte that the check, hidden inside of a gingerbread house to celebrate the holidays, was for $200,000).
Michelle previously shared with People how she's falling more in love with Nayte every day as she continues to get to know him, and Nayte believes their relationship is going to last "forever" because they have the type of love everyone searches for.