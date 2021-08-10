During a Monday night appearance onJimmy Kimmel Live with actor and comedian David Spade serving as guest host, Blake and Katie made an appearance as a happily-engaged couple and dished fun facts about their post-show relationship.
During a "Newly-Engaged Game" in which David tested how well Katie and Blake know each other, the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise 7 guest host asked, "Over the course of your short relationship, how many times have you made whoopee?"
David joked that having sex and making love both count.
Katie wrote down "43" on her little whiteboard, to which David shouted, "No chance!"
Blake then revealed his answer of "30."
David seemed shocked considering they had both given such high numbers, and Blake explained, "Yeah, we're in that realm, we're in that realm!"
David admitted he's "jealous" and gave the couple a Joe Dirt bed sheet as a reward for playing the game.
After Katie's apparent frontrunner Greg Grippo quit The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, Katie decided to continue the process and enjoy an overnight Fantasy Suite date with Blake.
It was during that date when Katie decided she loved Blake and only wanted to pursue a relationship with him going forward.
Prior to entering the Fantasy Suite, Blake told Katie in tears, "It's scary to say because I promised myself that I wouldn't say it to anybody unless I'm sure, but I've been telling you all along that I have been. I love you and I'm f-cking really excited about a life with you."
Katie had been waiting to say "I love you" to one man at the end of the show, but she apparently learned her lesson that she should be vulnerable and open considering her guarded nature and secrecy about her feelings is what prompted Greg to break up with her.
"It's a huge word," Katie told Blake. "And as much as I want to be stubborn, and just like you, it's scary and it's crazy -- but I f-cking love you so much, and I couldn't be happier that you're here! I'm so glad."
Katie subsequently told the cameras that Blake completes her, and so she dumped Justin Glaze before their next date.
Katie gushed about Blake being "caring, supportive, confident and passionate," and she claimed she had fallen "head over heels" in love with him despite being so heartbroken about Greg only a day or two beforehand.
Blake seemed hesitant or reluctant to propose marriage when picking out an engagement ring, but the Final Rose Ceremony ended with Blake down on one knee and committing himself to The Bachelorette star.
Blake said it felt like he was dreaming and living out what felt like a fairy-tale.
Blake said they had a connection and understanding that seemed too good to be true but he always knew it would be the two of them together in the end.