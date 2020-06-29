"I like things a certain way and I feel like, even with dogs, I have this motherly instinct and I feel like sometimes Jason can't do things right, where I'm like, 'How do you not know to do that?'" Kaitlyn shared during a Monday appearance on Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin, according to E! News.
"I feel like that's gonna be when we have kids, that I'm going to need to be aware of how hard I am on you because I'm gonna think, like, I have motherly instincts and I know what to do and I'm gonna worry about how you're gonna do it."
Jason agreed Kaitlyn is all about "instinct," while he's "by the book."
"You can't say something and then do the other," Jason said on the podcast.
"And also, you can't just come up with these hypotheses of what makes sense to you when, literally, you can do research that everything in the world tells you that's not the truth."
Jason added, "So, we get into a lot of arguments of, like, what is right or wrong for the dogs. I think that's where we're both hard-nosed with where we believe on certain things. [Kaitlyn] will be like, 'You always think you're right.'"
Jason, who met Kaitlyn while taping an episode of her podcast in October 2018 and took her out on their first date in January 2019, also admitted he doesn't think Kaitlyn knows how to cope well.
"I think the biggest thing with Kaitlyn that I work on is that, I think I think very logically and rationally and I'm not extremely emotional -- and it's okay to be emotional. The big thing is that I've learned to cope with things really well," Jason said on the podcast, E! News reported.
"So, something happens and I'm like, 'Okay, I'm gonna deal with my feelings. I'm gonna cope and find a way to solve,' right?... Kaitlyn doesn't cope very well and that drives me crazy."
However, Jason insisted he and Kaitlyn always work through their disagreements.
"We do find ways to comprise. Because if you can't compromise, it's not gonna work. So, it's gotta be give and take and you pick and choose your battles -- that's what I've learned at least," Jason explained.
And Kaitlyn gushed about how she's never felt so "safe" in a relationship before.
"Previous relationships to this one, it's so wild how different I am because I feel safe," Kaitlyn said.
"I've never felt safe in a relationship until this relationship, so I deal with conflict different and insecurities differently because I don't question him leaving me or, like, get all insecure."
Kaitlyn concluded, "I feel safe and loved so I feel all of my insecurities differently now."