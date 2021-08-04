While the couple knows when they're going to say "I do," they're apparently not quite sure of their wedding's location yet.
"It's hard because our families are so on opposite ends, you know? [My family is] in Canada on the West Coast. His family is East Coast [in Buffalo, New York]," explained Kaitlyn, who currently resides in Nashville, TN, with Jason.
"So, we were thinking Nashville is probably a fun area to go," she shared.
Kaitlyn and Jason, 32, have wasted no time since getting engaged in May after two years of dating, and it appears Kaitlyn will be looking to start a family shortly after exchanging vows with the Trading Secrets podcast host.
"I've had baby fever for, like, 10 years," Kaitlyn told the magazine. "Jason and I already [said], like, 'We're making one as soon as we get married.'"
Kaitlyn would apparently like a big family, but she said she has realistic expectations going forward.
"I have so many girlfriends who have struggled with getting pregnant that I'm truly just happy to even have one," Kaitlyn said.
"If that's in the cards for me, what would I ideally love? Probably three but [I'm] not getting any younger. So, I don't know if that's going to happen."
"I just know that basically as soon as we can get the ball rolling, I want it to be a Great Gatsby-like, black-tie event -- very glam, which is so opposite of what I thought I would want," Kaitlyn revealed at the time.
The Season 29 Dancing with the Stars winner also previously revealed she wants her former DWTS partner Artem Chigvintsev to choreograph "a nice romantic waltz" for her first dance with Jason as man and wife.
"Jason wants [our wedding] to be big. I want it to be more intimate. So we're going to have to learn our compromising skills," Kaitlyn noted in June.
Kaitlyn first met Jason while taping an episode of her Off the Vine podcast in October 2018, and he took her out on their first date in January 2019.
Jason -- who found fame when he competed for Becca's heart on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season in 2018 and finished in third place -- moved from his place in Seattle, WA, to live with Kaitlyn in Nashville in June 2019. The couple has since adopted two dogs together.