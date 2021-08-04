The Bachelorette co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe has revealed that she and fiance Jason Tartick have settled on a date when they'd like to get married!

"Our wedding plans are good," Kaitlyn, 36, told Us Weekly at The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All taping for Season 17.

"We have created a guest list. We have created a website. We have a date set. So, we're [doing] all the right things."

While the couple knows when they're going to say "I do," they're apparently not quite sure of their wedding's location yet.

"It's hard because our families are so on opposite ends, you know? [My family is] in Canada on the West Coast. His family is East Coast [in Buffalo, New York]," explained Kaitlyn, who currently resides in Nashville, TN, with Jason.

"So, we were thinking Nashville is probably a fun area to go," she shared.

Kaitlyn and Jason, 32, have wasted no time since getting engaged in May after two years of dating, and it appears Kaitlyn will be looking to start a family shortly after exchanging vows with the Trading Secrets podcast host.

"I've had baby fever for, like, 10 years," Kaitlyn told the magazine. "Jason and I already [said], like, 'We're making one as soon as we get married.'"

Kaitlyn would apparently like a big family, but she said she has realistic expectations going forward.

"I have so many girlfriends who have struggled with getting pregnant that I'm truly just happy to even have one," Kaitlyn said.

"If that's in the cards for me, what would I ideally love? Probably three but [I'm] not getting any younger. So, I don't know if that's going to happen."

Jason had revealed to Us in May that he and Kaitlyn were still trying to lock down a wedding planner.

"We are full speed ahead which is so exciting. And we're both so excited about the next steps of our lives," Jason said at the time.

Kaitlyn, who currently co-hosts The Bachelorette's seventeenth season with Tayshia Adams, shared in June how she and Jason are planning a Summer 2022 wedding because they want a short engagement.

"I just know that basically as soon as we can get the ball rolling, I want it to be a Great Gatsby-like, black-tie event -- very glam, which is so opposite of what I thought I would want," Kaitlyn revealed at the time.

Kaitlyn was previously engaged to her The Bachelorette 11 winner Shawn Booth, but the pair never seemed to get deep into wedding planning and announced their split in November 2018 after three years of dating.

"Because four years ago, I would have been like, 'I want bohemian. I want it farm-style.' I just keep changing my mind," Kaitlyn said.

"But we basically just know that we want it to be hopefully in Summer 2022, like early summer."

Kaitlyn added how she and Jason would like the affair to be "super-chic" with a reception that includes "a band, a deejay and a piano man," who will conduct a sing-a-long during the evening.

The Season 29 Dancing with the Stars winner also previously revealed she wants her former DWTS partner Artem Chigvintsev to choreograph "a nice romantic waltz" for her first dance with Jason as man and wife.

"Jason wants [our wedding] to be big. I want it to be more intimate. So we're going to have to learn our compromising skills," Kaitlyn noted in June.

Kaitlyn first met Jason while taping an episode of her Off the Vine podcast in October 2018, and he took her out on their first date in January 2019.

Jason -- who found fame when he competed for Becca's heart on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season in 2018 and finished in third place -- moved from his place in Seattle, WA, to live with Kaitlyn in Nashville in June 2019. The couple has since adopted two dogs together.

Prior to starring on The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn failed to win Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor's nineteenth season.

ABC just announced Kaitlyn and Tayshia will return as co-hosts for The Bachelorette's eighteenth season starring Michelle Young this fall.

