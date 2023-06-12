JoJo and Jordan, who fell in love and got engaged on The Bachelorette's twelfth season in 2016, tied the knot -- after two wedding delays due to the coronavirus -- at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, CA, in May 2022.
"We've had so much fun," JoJo, 32, toldUs Weekly of married life with the sports analyst, 34.
"Although the two years of [wedding] delays could have been a very stressful situation, we kind of just rolled with the punches."
JoJo and Jordan finally got married two years after setting their original wedding date, and now, JoJo shared, "The kid conversation is definitely at the forefront of a lot of our talks, more so than they've obviously ever been."
She added, "So I think in this next year, we're really going to start figuring out what that future as a family looks like, so that'll be exciting."
JoJo suggested she's relieved the couple will no longer have to answer questions about their wedding, but she admitted with a laugh, "Now 'the kids question' comes up."
Jordan explained how he and JoJo took their engagement "very seriously," which resulted in an "amazing" wedding, and they're not rushing into parenthood either.
"We didn't just jump into getting married, you know, we dated each other," Jordan explained.
"We fought through a tough first year. We planned a wedding and then had to delay it twice. So the gratification of finally doing it with everybody there -- it was worth waiting through the two years of the pandemic to do it that way."
JoJo called her wedding "the best night of my life," adding how she felt "zero stress" and had "the most fun" she's ever had.
And Jordan recalled, "I've never seen JoJo take tequila shots and she was the life of the party, let me tell you. In California, they have a rule that you have to cut off amplified noise at 10 or 11, so that's kind of when the party winds down."
"But JoJo grabbed the mic out of nowhere, on the dance floor," he continued, "and was like, 'We're not leaving!' It was like, The Wolf of Wall Street -- 'We're not leaving! The show goes on.' That's my wife!"
JoJo and Jordan, whose engagement aired on ABC in August 2016, initially planned on getting married on June 13, 2020.
At the time, there was a 10-person maximum capacity on who could gather at the Santa Barbara vineyard, which the couple had selected as their perfect wedding venue, and so JoJo was "frustrated" over COVID restrictions and didn't want to wed under those circumstances.
On the topic of having kids, Jordan told Us in May 2022, "I think we're at that time in our life where we're like, 'Oh, my gosh, we've got to have a kid tomorrow,' but also... I don't think we'll wait a long time. But that might not be right away."
JoJo added, "We're not as scared of it."
"It's a big deal," she noted of potentially getting pregnant. "[But] I think it's going to be one of those things where... we're just going to wake up one morning and be like, 'I think we're ready. Let's do it."
JoJo predicted the couple would be ready to start trying "in the next, like, one [or] two years."
JoJo and Jordan reportedly moved from Dallas, TX, to Puerto Rico in 2021, and the couple said they loved the idea of raising their future children there.
"It would be the best place to raise a family," JoJo told the magazine last year.
"My brothers live there, so my nephew lives, like, the best life ever. They're active outside all the time. It's in a great community. You just get out and play more [here], which I think is really cool."
"A lot of kids, I think, get into technology a lot these days," she continued, "but the kids there, they're always outside and in the ocean. It's just cool."