At the time, there was a 10-person maximum capacity on who could gather at the Santa Barbara vineyard, which the couple had selected as their perfect wedding venue, and so JoJo was "frustrated" over COVID restrictions and didn't want to wed under those circumstances.
"I think we're at that time in our life where we're like, 'Oh, my gosh, we've got to have a kid tomorrow,' but also... I don't think we'll wait a long time," Jordan said. "But that might not be right away."
JoJo said of potentially getting pregnant, "It's a big deal. [But] I think it's going to be one of those things where... we're just going to wake up one morning and be like, 'I think we're ready. Let's do it."
JoJo predicted the couple will be ready to start trying "in the next, like, one [or] two years."
She and her sports-analyst fiance reportedly moved to Puerto Rico in 2021, and the couple apparently loves the idea of raising their future children there.
"It would be the best place to raise a family," JoJo told Us.
"My brothers live there, so my nephew lives, like, the best life ever. They're active outside all the time. It's in a great community. You just get out and play more [here], which I think is really cool."
"A lot of kids, I think, get into technology a lot these days," she continued, "but the kids there, they're always outside and in the ocean. It's just cool."
Last year, Jordan told the magazine that JoJo already had "baby fever" and he pictured becoming parents in their Texas home.
"Obviously, it will be our first house that we're in once we're married next year. And so kids could happen at any point after that, and we definitely have room," Jordan shared at the time.
But first comes marriage, and JoJo and Jordan are excited about their nuptials.
JoJo and Jordan revealed they'll be doing a first look and intend to write their own vows, and the ceremony will have "an Italian feel" to it and be "classic, timeless and romantic."
When the pair's wedding was postponed for the second time in 2021, JoJo told Access, "We know that when it does happen, it will be everything that we want it to be. People will all feel very comfortable and we'll be in a better place."
"We'll get to have everyone there that we love, because I don't want to have a wedding with my closest family and friends not being able to be there. So, it's fluid -- it's all fluid!" she added.